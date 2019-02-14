Politics
On Parkland's Anniversary, Good News On Gun Reform Now

The tide IS turning against the NRA and towards gun control. And Alex Jones will have to testify under oath about his Sandy Hook conspiracy theory hate.
By Frances Langum
Good news: Alex Jones WILL be deposed under oath.

On the anniversary of the mass shooting at Parkland, we remember not only the dead in Florida...

...but those before and the TWELVE HUNDRED CHILDREN who have been shot since.

The good news? The House is working on HR8 to bring meaningful gun regulations into law.

The NRA and its bed partner the GOP are caught in a Russia Web and also caught in collusion in broad daylight.

I won't post NRA tweets here, but do check out the @NRA twitter stream where Republican members of Congress speak to the camera on behalf of the gun lobby. As I said, in plain sight.

The hug felt round the world:

