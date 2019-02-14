On Parkland's Anniversary, Good News On Gun Reform Now

Good news: Alex Jones WILL be deposed under oath.

BREAKING: Alex Jones will likely be deposed under oath in Connecticut. The defamation case, brought by families of Sandy Hook victims, may have significant implications regarding the consequences of participating in conspiracy theories in public forums. https://t.co/eWPrw08OSU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 14, 2019

On the anniversary of the mass shooting at Parkland, we remember not only the dead in Florida...

One year ago today, a gunman entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, and killed 17 students and staff members, and injured 17 more.



We hold the victims and survivors in our hearts and honor them, and all victims and survivors of gun violence, with action. pic.twitter.com/YBxsmbkJhD — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) February 14, 2019

...but those before and the TWELVE HUNDRED CHILDREN who have been shot since.

1,200 children have been killed by guns #SinceParkland. That’s 1,200 too many empty bedrooms and school desks.



I am in awe of this student project that tells the stories of young lives we must always remember. Thanks to @teamtrace & @MiamiHerald we will. https://t.co/aVlOaXJvOw — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 13, 2019

The good news? The House is working on HR8 to bring meaningful gun regulations into law.

23 yeses; 15 nos -- applause breaks out. Rep. @lucymcbath: "For my son Jordan, I vote aye."



The House passage of #HR8 marks the first time in several decades that gun violence prevention legislation has passed out of the Committee. 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/i856Pfl0Gh — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 14, 2019

I have been working with victims for six years. I have been working on this legislation for six years.



I refuse to let anyone challenge this bill as legislation that is not germane to saving as many lives as we possibly can.#HR8 #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/FuSh6lLLJL — Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) February 13, 2019

The NRA and its bed partner the GOP are caught in a Russia Web and also caught in collusion in broad daylight.

.@HouseJudiciary Committee is marking up #HR8 -- the measure that would expand background checks to all gun purchases.



Some members of that committee were caught literally plagiarizing talking points from @NRA: pic.twitter.com/gpYZNApo0g

↓ Story continues below ↓ — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 13, 2019

I won't post NRA tweets here, but do check out the @NRA twitter stream where Republican members of Congress speak to the camera on behalf of the gun lobby. As I said, in plain sight.

The hug felt round the world: