Sarah Huckabee Sanders' First Day At Fox Goes As Expected

The Fox News Makeup/Wardrobe Department got their hands on Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and failed to cover up that black hole where her soul is supposed to be. (h/t Heather)

She told Fox and Friends that she was startled that making a career out of lying for Trump isn't celebrated by feminists?

Shouldn't sisterhood be powerful? No, Sarah, if you had any sense of sisterhood you never would have worked for the Trump "Administration."

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: Every once in a while, you have somebody who comes up to say something nasty to you. What I always find interesting is 99% of the people who come over to say something negative and to attack you are women, and I find that very startling.

According to Sanders, women should give her a pass because hey, she's "only the third woman and the first mom to ever be the White House press secretary."

"Women attack me relentlessly instead of being proud we have more women doing those types of jobs."

The type of job where you have to lie in public for a baby-caging pu$$y grabber?

Really, Sarah, you have no idea what "being proud" means.