Sarah Huckabee Sanders On COVID: Kill Em' All

Sanders is reaching out to -- get this -- the anti-vaxers to win the Arkansas Governor Republican Primary.
By John Amato
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox and Friends that if she is elected governor of Arkansas, she will not implement any mandates on COVID to protect her constituents.

Co-host Steve Doocy introduced her by saying the CDC may change the mask mandate due to surges in the number of coronavirus infections.

"Almost all of it is from the unvaccinated... Gotta figure out what to do with the people who have not yet gotten the shot."

Sanders immediately praised mini-Trump Gov. Ron DeSantis for his job in Florida even though the Delta variant has exploded in his state. The high number of infections in Florida has at long last forced him to promote the use of vaccines -- seven months too late.

That's the leadership Americans are looking for?

Sanders said, "If I'm elected governor - we will not have mask mandates. We will not have mandates on the vaccine. We will not shut down churches and schools and other large gatherings because we believe in personal freedom and responsibility."

Sanders's campaign slogan appears to be 'fend for yourself and screw your neighbor even if they die because you infected them.'

Good to know.

The death cult marches on.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has had enough of these reprobates and said, "Folks supposed to have common sense. But it's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It's the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down."

