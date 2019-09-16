Politics
Pro-Trump Marketer Photoshops Black Guy To Sell MAGA Hats

Did the Trump campaign or some affiliate Google "black man in red hat" to find an image to sell their stupid hats? And it's unauthorized? They have no shame.
By Frances Langum
Image from: @ItsRykard

A British reality star found his photograph altered by someone marketing Trump gear this weekend.

Design Taxi has the details:

Rykard Jenkins, a person of color and former contestant of UK’s Love Island reality show, recently discovered that the team had downloaded his photo without his permission and then doctored it to look as if he was wearing a ‘Trump 2020’ hat.

The campaign’s committee probably thought the image was convenient, as Jenkins was also wearing a red cap in the original photo to promote label Foxberry Boys.

The star has made light of the misappropriation, sharing The Sun’s article on the unauthorized use and joking that he’s more interested in the feature below, which is about a Viagra incident gone wrong.

Image from: Instagram / Rykard Jenkins


