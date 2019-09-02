Green
HOPE: World-Wide Movement Grows To Save The Earth By Planting Trees

The tree-planting programs aim at offsetting carbon emissions.
By Susie Madrak

While the Amazon is burning, activists around the world work to decrease carbon in the atmosphere by planting trees. What is that weird feeling I have? Could it be... hope?


I got a message on the radio
But where it came from, I don't really know
And I heard these voices calling all over the world.

Cities, towns, and states all have programs that can help you plan your own personal tree-planting party! (Especially important because you don't want to plant a tree just anywhere, it can break up sewer pipes.)

