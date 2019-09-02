HOPE: World-Wide Movement Grows To Save The Earth By Planting Trees

While the Amazon is burning, activists around the world work to decrease carbon in the atmosphere by planting trees. What is that weird feeling I have? Could it be... hope?

New research by @CrowtherLab estimates that a worldwide planting programme could remove two-thirds of all the emissions that have been pumped into the atmosphere by human activities, a figure the scientists describe as “mind-blowing”. https://t.co/OjN3Ejx1Tn — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) August 28, 2019

Planting trees does more than you think. https://t.co/8rx9VDmNxb — National Forest Fdn. (@NationalForests) August 25, 2019

For every 45 user searches, enough revenue is earned to plant a tree where it’s needed most. 🌳🌲 https://t.co/7S0ttBdtHX — My Modern Met (@mymodernmet) September 2, 2019

Bravo!

4 pieces of great news for trees🌲 🌳 from around the world.

From tree planting in Ethiopia 🇪🇹, via city national park in London 🇬🇧 to green recovery of Iceland 🇮🇸.



pic.twitter.com/DBz4TJRn52 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) August 26, 2019

According to a new law in #Philippines, students must plant 10 trees while in college in order to graduate



According to this law, every student before graduating has to plant more than 10 trees, this will increase about 525 billion trees in a generation. pic.twitter.com/4RscU8vjcC — EHA News (@eha_news) September 2, 2019

#Plant4Pakistan:

Officers of Pakistan Public Works Department planting saplings at Chamba House and Federal lodges, Lahore. Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to global warming. To cope with this challenge, government has pledged to plant 10 billion trees by 2023. pic.twitter.com/ICmRlt5QVI — Press Information Department Lahore (@PIDlhrOfficial) August 27, 2019

pmsea tree planting activity with the reforestation team pic.twitter.com/86BfKpwnxE — mvdust (@mvdust) September 2, 2019

Now you can help save the environment... by watching porn https://t.co/XjJFS4wtat — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) September 2, 2019

An Eco Miracle 🌱

Ethiopia plants a record 350 million trees in just 12 hours, breaking India’s record of planting 50mn trees in a day. Ethiopia used to have 35% of land covered with forest but in the last century it plummeted to 4%. @PMEthiopia @mfaethiopia 🌳 #MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/o9RJOxP6m3 — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) September 2, 2019

🌳 We're planting 1,000 trees in the heart of England on behalf of our new students starting DMU this September 🌳 #ProudToBeMore pic.twitter.com/tqoyiuOqt0

↓ Story continues below ↓ — De Montfort Uni DMU (@dmuleicester) September 1, 2019

How One Brand Is Planting Trees With The Help Of Instagram https://t.co/GPfoE9xdav pic.twitter.com/Hqa01ppTei — Small Business (@SmallBusiness__) August 28, 2019

THE GRLASS CALLS THE SUPPORT OF THE COMMUNITY!



Help our organization collect more sapling for the tree planting activity! Donate and adopt a tree!



ACCESS SAPLING DONATION FORM HERE:https://t.co/mUU2JkInYV pic.twitter.com/jS0P4EVB0c — Gerry Roxas Leaders (@GRLAwardees) August 29, 2019

I've recently been reading the brilliant "The Hidden Life of Trees" by Peter Wohlleben, which I HUGELY recommend, and one fascinating fact is that trees CREATE rain. Planting forest from the sea into the interior will funnel rain to deserts, and transform them. https://t.co/HDdsw4qxmJ — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 2, 2019

[UCC] ARMYs created a mini-forest through a tree planting project made for BTS Leader, Kim Namjoon's Birthday https://t.co/eFvJDlsMTM pic.twitter.com/LJb8JnSs0R — allkpop (@allkpop) August 31, 2019

#BirthmonthCelebratedWorldwide

Of Saint Ram Rahim Ji by planting more than 7 lacs trees . pic.twitter.com/71DTiSMDc9 — rekha (@rekha_insan87) August 31, 2019

In only a week, Ecosia installs have increased +1000% 🥰 Evidently sparked by the #AmazonFires. We hear you, and we won’t let you down. We’re planting an extra 2M trees in Brazil on top of the 1M we announced a month ago https://t.co/Uo7wzXoBjN — Ecosia (@Ecosia) August 28, 2019

What difference can planting one tree make?

3800 liters of difference!

Action Now to Save Cauvery. ₹42 per Tree.

Support Farmers To Plant 242 Crore Trees At https://t.co/fy2D9DG8PY#CauveryCalling pic.twitter.com/Mk8iidiE04 — Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) August 27, 2019

planting event. due to Amazon burning. Cassiopeia will plant 1000 trees at the forest of Pomos(Cyprus). pic.twitter.com/RSplILutWU — Cassiopeia (@CassiopeiaState) August 25, 2019

Compliance Division, Head Office, Askari Bank Limited planting trees at Ladies Park, E-11/2, Islamabad#AskariBankGreenDay pic.twitter.com/T0U6SXCaNQ — اسد هاشمى 🇵🇰 (@A_J_Hashmi) August 26, 2019

In addition to planting numerous tree saplings, Replanting is also very crucial while we develop cities or construct houses which involves cutting. Often, replanting is cheaper than cutting costs 👍. We saved around 6 grown trees today using regular equipment. pic.twitter.com/ESAMSMMQuo — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) August 31, 2019

beto planting a tree pic.twitter.com/21ne58shcX — beto o’rourke doing things (@betotopme) August 31, 2019

In the Philippines they broke world record after planting 3.2 million trees 🌳 in just one hour. This deserves to be shared! 🌳🌳💌 pic.twitter.com/KpqKSLxGjY — Scott Hefti ☘ (@Havenlust) August 30, 2019

In Scotland alone, around 9.5 million tonnes of CO2 each year are removed from the atmosphere by our forests — this is a clear example of why an increase in tree planting is so important in the fight against climate change.”#ActOnClimate #ClimateChange https://t.co/sqzO3xNu6i — Paul Dawson (@PaulEDawson) August 27, 2019

In 2020 we’re planting 300,000 dry deciduous trees in Madagascar with our local partner @eden_reforest. The nurseries are getting ready to plant in the upcoming rainy season, January! pic.twitter.com/AjGHNkbOxz — Ecosia (@Ecosia) August 26, 2019



Save the earth, plant a tree!

I got a message on the radio

But where it came from, I don't really know

And I heard these voices calling all over the world.

Cities, towns, and states all have programs that can help you plan your own personal tree-planting party! (Especially important because you don't want to plant a tree just anywhere, it can break up sewer pipes.)