Another Person Of Color Killed By Cop Inside Her Own Home

The top lines of the story are heartbreakingly familiar: a Texas white police officer kills a Person of Color, neither suspected or guilty of anything, inside of her own home.

Atatiana Jefferson, 28, a premed graduate of Xavier University, was in her home, playing video games with her nephew. Jefferson had moved back home to help her mother, who had been struggling with health issues. A neighbor, noticed that the lights were on and the front door was open (though the screen door was closed), called the police on the non-emergency line for a welfare check. A WELFARE check.

The police responded, and do a sweep of the outside perimeter of the house. At the same time, Jefferson hears something outside the home (and since the officers did not come to the door or announce themselves) assumes that there may be a prowler and goes to look to see if she can see someone or something. An officer sweeps a flashlight across a window and see the outline of a person. Drawing his gun, he yells, "Put your hands up! Show me your hands!" and four seconds later, fires a single shot through the window, killing Jefferson.

The Fort Worth police department released the body cam footage of the outside sweep. They did not release any footage from inside the home for "privacy reasons." Trigger warning: GRAPHIC

The police department was also quick to show pictures of a gun found inside Jefferson's home, although they had no comment as to whether Jefferson was holding or even near the gun at the time of her death.

This is actually the seventh shooting by police in this same neighborhood. Six other victims have died. The police officer has not been identified, but placed on administration leave pending investigation, which the police department has turned over to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Law Enforcement Incident Team.

When we tell you we don’t have to be anything other than Black to be killed by those sworn to “serve and protect,” believe us. The first time.



You’re denial continues to harm us, because the police keep killing us.



Just for existing. #AtatianaJefferson https://t.co/Cv865G7Nfe

↓ Story continues below ↓ — brittany packnett (@MsPackyetti) October 13, 2019

If you’re tired of hearing about the endless police shootings taking place in this country, imagine how tired those are that have to deal with it. Silence is complicity. Speak up. Speak out. Stand side by side with those targeted by this system. Say her name #AtatianaJefferson — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) October 13, 2019

The killing of #AtatianaJefferson marks the SEVENTH time since JUNE that a #FortWorth, Texas police officer has shot a civilian.



Six of those people died.



Community leaders are demanding answers and accountability. https://t.co/YsIVSpXaFE — Race Forward (@RaceForward) October 13, 2019

Fort Worth police said the officer fired after "perceiving a threat" without specifying what it was, and that entered they’d “located a firearm” in the home.



Texas is an open carry state. The governor encourages citizens to be armed. #AtatianaJefferson https://t.co/gVuOKURTPQ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 13, 2019

The police officer was called on a wellness check, not on suspicion of criminal activity

Texas is an open-carry state

The Castle doctrine would suggest anyone has a right to have a firearm in their home

The cop gave her FOUR SECONDS to react.



This is murder



#AtatianaJefferson — 💀👻 Helle 🎃 MarBOOska👻💀 (@ellle_em) October 13, 2019

“We’re tired of the police lying. Ain’t no perceived threat...unless it’s black folks.

If we’re the threat, then stay the hell out of our community. We’ll police our own communities.”

~Pastor Michael Bell #AtatianaJeffersonpic.twitter.com/C9wgZBA3pO — Arrogant UPPITY Black Woman (@ArrogantNBlack) October 13, 2019