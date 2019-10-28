April Ryan Stalked At Politicon By 'Walk Away' Trumper

Politicon bills itself as the "unconventional political convention," and I suppose that's true...but what could be more conventional in these times than a white-presenting MAGA troll stalking a panel of venerated Black journalists and political über-brains to call them racists and liars?
The panel was hosted by podcaster, Touré, and the topic was how they feel as Black journalists under Trump's regime. On the panel were superstars April Ryan, Malcolm Nance, Elie Mystal, Briahna Joy Gray, Alexi McCammond, and Maya Wiley. The troll in this picture is Brandon Straka, who is very proud of his "Walk Away Dems" hashtag. (*golf clap*) As you can imagine, no one, NO ONE on the panel, allowed Straka to get away with his aggression and racism, least of all, April Ryan, whom he called "the biggest liar of them all."
Elie Mystal stood up to explain the truth about Trump's policies to this moron, and Straka talked over him the entire time, saying "That's a lie," on a loop.
Then he said, "And speaking of lies, I want to talk to April Ryan. The biggest liar in this room."
Oh, honey.
As he was being hailed with boos, and surrounded by event staff, April Ryan leaned forward in her seat and said calmly, "Speaking of lies? My middle name is TRUTH. You don't want this."
Then the panel got up to leave, and he ordered her to come back and answer his question. I mean, WHO DOES HE THINK HE IS TALKING TO? She told him, "I am not a DOG. You need to learn some RESPECT." Which is a much nicer set of words than I would have coming out of my mouth if I had the microphone at that particular moment in time.
Meanwhile, back in reality, where people who live on planet earth understand talent and strength when they see it:
And finally...
Because April Ryan ROCKS.