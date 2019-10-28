April Ryan Stalked At Politicon By 'Walk Away' Trumper

Politicon bills itself as the "unconventional political convention," and I suppose that's true...but what could be more conventional in these times than a white-presenting MAGA troll stalking a panel of venerated Black journalists and political über-brains to call them racists and liars?

The panel was hosted by podcaster, Touré, and the topic was how they feel as Black journalists under Trump's regime. On the panel were superstars April Ryan, Malcolm Nance, Elie Mystal, Briahna Joy Gray, Alexi McCammond, and Maya Wiley. The troll in this picture is Brandon Straka, who is very proud of his "Walk Away Dems" hashtag. (*golf clap*) As you can imagine, no one, NO ONE on the panel, allowed Straka to get away with his aggression and racism, least of all, April Ryan, whom he called "the biggest liar of them all."

There was no attempt at dialogue. The troll basically opened his comments with “April Ryan is a liar.” That’s not an introduction to dialogue. That’s trolling and attacking. Why should a serious, accomplished, respected veteran reporter like April continue talking after that? — Touré (@Toure) October 28, 2019

I was on this panel @toure hosted @politicon w @AprilDRyan @alexi @ElieNYC @MalcolmNance to share our feelings as Black pol. He came not to listen & question but to stalk @AprilDRyan after she told of threats 4 asking #Trump legit qs. We won’t be silent! Hate is hateful. https://t.co/OjlHKXZhHK — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) October 28, 2019

Elie Mystal stood up to explain the truth about Trump's policies to this moron, and Straka talked over him the entire time, saying "That's a lie," on a loop.

Then he said, "And speaking of lies, I want to talk to April Ryan. The biggest liar in this room."

Oh, honey.

As he was being hailed with boos, and surrounded by event staff, April Ryan leaned forward in her seat and said calmly, "Speaking of lies? My middle name is TRUTH. You don't want this."

Then the panel got up to leave, and he ordered her to come back and answer his question. I mean, WHO DOES HE THINK HE IS TALKING TO? She told him, "I am not a DOG. You need to learn some RESPECT." Which is a much nicer set of words than I would have coming out of my mouth if I had the microphone at that particular moment in time.

Again, it was a panel about how we feel as Black people. I have no idea where a white troll has a right to enter that conversation and say we’re wrong. When April started to walk away he said “Get back here!” As if he employed her or owned her or something. Oh fuck no.

What the troll did was prove we’re right in how we feel when we say the MAGA feels to us like the new Klan hood. You can’t reason with some people. Some people don’t deserve dialogue. Adults walk away from them. We were adults and we walked away. The panel was over. — Touré (@Toure) October 28, 2019

Meanwhile, back in reality, where people who live on planet earth understand talent and strength when they see it:

If you wear a T-shirt that says “Not a racist. Not a Democrat” but then publicly attack & shout down a woman of color & demand she “get back here & answer my questions!” You’re a racist. #TheMoreYouKnow https://t.co/Q5ej6NB0ea — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 28, 2019

We support @AprilDRyan and her endeavors to bring journalism to America without spin. Her unique (#BlackWoman) vantage point is appreciated and beneficial to all. — Black Lesbians (@BlackLesbians) October 28, 2019

Listen, homeboy got blessed... @AprilDRyan is so classy because I felt that B-More ready.....I love her ✊🏾✊🏾 — Mike B. (@mikeb_news) October 28, 2019

And finally...

Today we highlight @AprilDRyan — White House Correspondent, Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks and political analyst for @CNN — as one of our #JournoHeroes. 📺 She covers racism, equitable opportunities, intersectionality and more ⚖ #badassfemalejourno pic.twitter.com/JKFkpBqYdE — Reporters Committee (@rcfp) October 28, 2019

Because April Ryan ROCKS.