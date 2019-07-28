April Ryan Takes Down Trump For Racist Baltimore Rant

CNN regular and American Urban Radio Networks' April Ryan didn't hold back when asked about Trump's racist attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings over the weekend, and reminded the audience on this Sunday's New Day where we've heard that sort of language before.

Host Victor Blackwell, who gave an emotional response to Trump's unchecked racism the day before, asked Ryan and Paul Begala about Trump doubling down with his attacks on Cummings and his Baltimore district yesterday, and Ryan responded with a "reporter's hat off" rebuke of Trump:

Jumping off from Trump’s comments calling the city both rat and crime “infested,” Ryan began, “Victor, bear with me for a minute — to talk about infested, infested. Mr. President, where’s your urban plan for Baltimore and cities like Baltimore? Don’t talk about it, be about it.”

“This is now the reporter’s hat off because this is ridiculous,” she added. “On top of that, it’s infested. You’re living in a [White] House infest infested with mice. You, Mr. President, are living with a house infested with mice, stink bugs and everything else. You talk about where you live, what’s running across your covers at night.”

“If you want to get into the history of the word infested, let’s talk about the word infested when it was used against our Jewish brothers and sisters during the Holocaust,” she continued. “There are awful references that this president is making. and it needs to stop. This president said last week or two weeks ago when this — all of this Squad issue came up — that he enjoys this. He’s enjoying it at other people’s peril and it’s not right. If he’s the moral leader and the leader of this nation, it’s not right.”