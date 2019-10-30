Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Misc
10/30/19 8:00pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
An Awkward Halloween Run-In With Key And Peele
Via Comedy Central. What if you forget an old acquaintance's name and such and then meet him in a graveyard? (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Open thread below...
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Flipboard
Email
More C&L Coverage
Open Thread - Great Cat Names For The Win
Key and Peele raise money and awareness for a Chicago Cat Shelter
Apr 27, 2016
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Obama's Anger Translator Meets His Match
Hillary has an anger translator, too!
Jul 15, 2015
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Obama's Anger Translator Meets His Match
Hillary has an anger translator, too!
Jul 15, 2015
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread: Key & Peele - A Cappella - Uncensored
Open Thread to the comedy of Key & Peele
Sep 07, 2015
By
John Amato
Sunday Open Thread - Best TV Of 2014
What did you watch and love this past year?
Dec 28, 2014
By
Frances Langum
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc