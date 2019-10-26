AWWW: Meet Cinderblock, The Cat We Can All Relate To

Let's be honest - 90% of the news is terrible lately. Most of us joined social media because we wanted to share or view animal videos, post photos of our kids and grandkids and keep up with our high school and college friends (and enemies). Somehow it has morphed into a miserable black hole of hatred, arguing and troll swarms.

WELL - here at Crooks and Liars we want to make sure to also bring you happy content, so we please meet Cinderblock.

Cinderblock is getting their first treadmill treatment to help them lose weight. Cinderblock doesn't like it lol pic.twitter.com/djkqZRvDxV — Oregon I.T. Not IT⚾ (@OregonProgress) October 24, 2019

I watched this video at least 5 times and have decided that Cinderblock is me as a cat.

CNN reports that Cinderblock is a 25-pound cat from Washington state that was dropped at Northshore Veterinary Hospital after the owner could not take care of the 8 year old cat anymore! The owner is reportedly suffering from health and family issues and could not give Cinderblock the care she deserves and needs.

But, the vet, Brita Kiffney, could not put sweet Cinderblock to sleep. She told CNN:

"I couldn't do it and asked her to relinquish her to me. She agreed and was grateful, as she really didn't want to euthanize Cinder but was overwhelmed with the care of her father. So, she is morbidly obese, due to overfeeding by the father."

The clinic staff have been working with Cinderblock to get her fit and healthy using a special underwater treadmill, which is more gentle on her joints. No Crossfit for Cinderblock just yet!

UPDATE:

A update on Cinderblock she finally walking pic.twitter.com/P6VsrKKd4L — Oregon I.T. Not IT⚾ (@OregonProgress) October 26, 2019

Some of my favorite tweets:

I don't want to question Cinderblock's obvious commitment to her new fitness regime, but I really think she could have squeezed just a little more out of herself on this one. — Brendan I (@truthiness2010) October 25, 2019

this is how it works cinderblock

just one paw at a time

u have got this my fren

i believe in u — darth™ (@darth) October 25, 2019

Let Cinderblock be your inspiration today, friends! Take a walk — every step counts, even if you whine and whimper while taking them.