CNN Allows Swiftboating On The Air: Sean Duffy Edition

The Right is swiftboating Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. It's what they do.

Sean Duffy adds a layer of Cavutoing to the mix, "just asking the question" about Vindman's "affinity" for Ukraine. A reminder: The United States Congress voted to provide military aid to Ukraine in defense of their democratic government against the Russian INVADING force which has annexed Crimea. Trump held up that aid, illegally, to blackmail the Ukrainians into announcing an investigation of his political rival. All impeachable. Duffy's job (and he's being PAID by Jeff Zucker to do it) is to muddy the waters.

SEAN DUFFY: It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense. I don't know that he's concerned about American policy ... we all have an affinity to our homeland where we came from ... he has an affinity for the Ukraine.

He has an "affinity" for our ally and for a congressional vote to provide aid. It is illegal for Donald Trump to stop that in exchange for dirt on Biden.

The swiftboating must fail this time around. Obviously, honesty and truth will not get any help from CNN.

CNN should fire Sean Duffy quicker than they can say Jeffrey Lord, Jason Miller, and Corey Lewandowski. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 29, 2019

UPDATE: Apparently Liz Cheney sees how the river is flowing and wants a career past 2022.

INTERESTING … @Liz_Cheney

calls on people to stop questoning the patriotism of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: "It is shameful to question their patriotism, their love of this country" — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 29, 2019

UPDATE 2: Fox News has their marching orders, though: