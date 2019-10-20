Politics
Viewers Lash Out At CNN For Hiring 'Conspiracy Dunce Sean Duffy'

CNN viewers lashed out on Sunday after the network announced it had hired former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy (R), who quit his previous job in Congress to take care of his nine children.
By David
During a Sunday appearance on CNN's State of the Union program, Duffy defended President Donald Trump by repeating a conspiracy theory about a Democratic Party server that he claimed is controlled by Ukrainians.

