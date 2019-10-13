Donald Trump Lets Ivanka Get On Calls With Foreign Leaders

Remember when you were little and you saw your parents on the phone and would go "Daddy, let me say hi to (your boss, grandma, the salesperson from the store)" and you would get on the phone and say "Hi! This is Jimmy. What's your name?"

Well, it looks like Donald Trump is doing that with Ivanka right now...except this time he is having her talk to WORLD LEADERS.

Yes, you read that right. Donald Trump, the President*, conducts calls with world leaders, and then HANDS the phone over to Ivanka Trump, his daughter who's only claim to fame is stealing shoe designs.

I. Am. Speechless.

This little nugget was buried deep in a story published by the AP where they talk about how the call with the president of Ukraine may lead to Donald Trump's impeachment.

While talking about Trump's lack of pre-call preparation, the AP reports that he "hates...written background materials" and prefers to wing it when on calls with leaders. He also likes to do them from the residence — probably during his "executive (tweeting from the bathroom) time."

And here is the Ivanka part:

"Occasionally, while on the phone with foreign heads of state, Trump has handed the receiver to his daughter, Ivanka Trump, so she can talk with the leader, according to this individual."

Ivanka may be looking at a subpoena to testify about her participation in these calls. The only question is, will she claim Executive Privilege or Spousal Privilege?