OTD: Pelosi Opens Impeachment Inquiry On Trump In 2019

On September 24, 2019, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi launched a formal inquiry into the impeachment of Donald Trump over his phone conversation with Ukraine President Zelensky.

"The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections," Pelosi said. "Therefore, today, I am announcing the House of Representatives moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I am directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella of impeachment inquiry."

Trump was impeached by the House, but of course the sycophants of the Republican controlled Senate cleared him.

Trump used disgraced Rudy Giuliani as a shadow State Department and tried to force Ukraine president to do his dirty work or he would hold back all monies allocated to him from the US.

This impeachment should've gone through all the way, which then would've avoided an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, which of course Trump was impeached over once again. Sadly, his Republican allies refused to do the right thing.

