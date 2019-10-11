Eric Trump Clutches Pearls Over Hunter Biden While Collecting Millions Overseas

It feels like we're living in Bizzaro World, right? A world where Eric Trump is complaining about Biden Hunt making money in foreign business deals while his father was vice president? Via the L.A. Times:

WASHINGTON — Eric Trump sounded shocked that Hunter Biden hadn’t drawn more criticism for his lucrative business deals in Ukraine and China while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president.

“Can you imagine if I took 3 cents from the Ukraine or 4 cents from China?” President Trump’s second-oldest son asked in a recent Fox Business appearance. Eric Trump and his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., run the Trump Organization, which conducts business — and takes in tens of millions of dollars annually — around the globe and is still owned by the president. The company is forging ahead with projects in Ireland, India, Indonesia and Uruguay, and is licensing the Trump name in such turbulent areas as Turkey and the Philippines. Their sister Ivanka is a senior advisor to the president. She kept her international fashion business going for 18 months after she was given a loosely defined White House portfolio that includes interacting with heads of state and working with domestic and international corporate chiefs on economic programs.

Let's see:

Ivanka gets three trademark approvals in April 2017 while her father is hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago. She's gotten nine more since then.

Trump’s children “appear to people all over the world to be his bagmen,” said Richard Painter, who served as White House ethics czar under President George W. Bush. “This is the Trump business empire. It’s owned by Donald Trump, the president, and they are managing it for him and collecting business on his behalf.”

Well, yes, they ARE his bagmen. I think most people are clear on that.

Eric Trump said Thursday at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York that his family would go “down as one of the few families that have actually made a tremendous sacrifice.” “We’ve lost a lot of money based on the fact that we don’t do any deals, that we’re sitting silent” while his father is in office, he said.



↓ Story continues below ↓ Trump Jr. dismissed questions about a potential conflict of interest, telling reporters that his father “wouldn’t make decisions on a country based on a real estate deal.” “I would like to shut down that nonsense right here,” he said.

Poor Diaper Don. He wants to grow up and be just like the father he used to hate when he humiliated and hurt his mother. Now he's turning lemons into that sweet, sweet emolument lemonaid!