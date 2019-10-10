Georgia Republicans Blame Baseball Loss On 'Tomahawk Chop' Ban

The Atlanta Braves lost 13-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals yesterday. I'm sure it had everything to do with not waving around foam tomahawks and not chanting their chopping chant and generally engaging in ugly cultural misappropriation as they have done for decades.

Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia conservatives knocked the Atlanta Braves for pivoting from the “tomahawk chop” chant ahead of Wednesday’s humiliating Game 5 playoff defeat against the St. Louis Cardinals. The team didn’t distribute the trademark foam tomahawks to fans at the decisive National League Division series game and took measures to reduce the chopping chant used to fire up the crowd after Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley raised concerns.

Ryan Helsley, pride of Tahlequah, Okla., and member of the Cherokee Nation.

"I think it's a misrepresentation of the Cherokee people or Native Americans in general," Helsley told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "It's not me being offended by the whole mascot thing. It's not. It's about the misconception of us, the Native Americans, and it devalues us and how we're perceived in that way, or used as mascots." "That's the disappointing part. That stuff like this still goes on. It's just disrespectful, I think."

A state rep whined.

This. Is. Painful. Have to feel this is karma for the unjustified and rash decision to do away with foam tomahawks. — Trey Kelley (@RepTreyKelley) October 9, 2019

A former aide to Mike Pence cried.

Maybe don’t ban the tomahawk chop next time? 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/fiaqjo75RN — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) October 9, 2019

A Tea Party organizer tweeted just as you'd expect she would.

The Braves jinxed themselves by catering to a politically correct snowflake.https://t.co/hrz1YSIdVv — Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) October 9, 2019

And the always awful Erick Erickson opined.