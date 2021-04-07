Gov. Abbott Refused To Throw Rangers First Pitch, Boycotting MLB

Instead of making a big show of something that might actually improve Texans’ lives – like, say, improving the electric grid that left nearly 200 people dead or helping farmers and ranchers who were devastated by the freeze, Abbott decided to punish his home team because MLB moved its events out of a state that isn’t his own.

He had the nerve to blame “partisan politics” for his own stunt. From CNN:

"It is shameful that America's pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives. This decision does not diminish the deep respect I have for the Texas Rangers baseball organization, which is outstanding from top to bottom." Abbott also said he will no longer participate in any event held by MLB, and that the State of Texas will not seek to host the All-Star game or any other MLB special events.

Maybe Abbott is feeling a bit defensive because Texas is advancing its own set of voter suppression laws, which are drawing public opposition from such large corporations as American Airlines and Dell Technologies.

Or maybe Abbott just wants an excuse to stay socially distanced. Thanks to his lifting of COVID restrictions, The Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington is the only MLB stadium opening at full capacity on opening day, The Texas Tribune reports.

The Rangers’ opening game was played Monday. According to CNN, Abbott’s replacement was a fifth grade science teacher. A nurse was scheduled to catch the first pitch.