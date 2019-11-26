Former MLB Player Takes His Kids To Gun Range 'In Case Bernie Beats Trump'

Aubrey Huff was a pretty good baseball player in his day, winning a couple of World Series with the Giants, but now he seems to spend most of his time making inane tweets like this one in support of Donald Trump. And no doubt, dummies like this one relish when this sort of stuff goes viral and they get the attention they so obviously crave, especially now that they're out of the limelight.

As for socialism, professional sports franchises are one of the most publicly subsidized industries in the United States, often with taxpayers footing the bills for stadiums and arenas or through other tax breaks. A 2005 study found that $17 billion in subsidies was given to professional sports franchises between 1990-2001, almost all of which were entirely privately owned.

Source: TMZ

Ex-MLB star Aubrey Huff believes Bernie Sanders is a threat to America -- and he's teaching his kids to shoot guns in case Bernie beats Donald Trump in the 2020 election. "Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020," the former SF Giants slugger said. "In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must." Of course, 42-year-old Huff -- who won TWO World Series rings with the Giants -- is an outspoken Trump supporter who doesn't shy away from controversy. And, when asked WHO he was training to shoot, Huff offered up this explanation. "Ummmm crazy people rioting and trying to break into my house for food or shelter. And yes that includes Americans. And they aren’t fellow Americans if they are breaking into my house and trying to harm my family, dumbass."

Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs. @NRA @WatchChad #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/6xUsS7ciX3 — AUBREY HUFF (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

And some twitter reaction.

I am so sad to see this. @aubrey_huff was one of the stars of the 2010 @sfgiants. He's had some issues over the years -- I'm not telling secrets, it's just true -- and to see him turn into this is appalling. Be well, Aubrey. Help is always there for you. https://t.co/fjxHUFpg6l — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) November 26, 2019

Just to save you Googling time, Aubrey Huff is basically Curt Schilling with less talent. — Rage Donkey™️ (@tonyposnanski) November 26, 2019

"Siri, show me a weak man" https://t.co/cA9sUJN99P — Red (@Redpainter1) November 26, 2019