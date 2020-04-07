MLB Considers Playing All Their Games In Front Of An Empty Arizona Stadium

The MLB might play a truncated version of the 2020 season in Phoenix at the Arizona Diamondbacks' stadium if league officials and the players union agree. Via the Hill:

The Associated Press reported that the two groups are in talks about potential plans for the 2020 season, which is supposed to be already underway but has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak that has swept across the U.S. and around the world.

One of the plans being discussed involved teams meeting at Chase Field in Arizona, where a number of teams have training facilities. The stadium features an artificial turf field and retractable roof, and according to a top sports talent agent, could theoretically host up to three games per day.

“It allows for immediacy of a schedule, where you might be able to begin it and televise it, provide Major League Baseball to America,” Scott Boras, president of the Boras Corporation, told the AP. “I think players are willing to do what’s necessary because I think they understand the importance of baseball for their own livelihoods and for the interest of our country and providing a necessary product that gives all the people that are isolated enjoyment.”