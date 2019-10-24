Sports
MLB Looking Into Umpire Who Tweeted He'd Buy An AR-15 If Trump Gets Impeached

Umpire Rob Drake deleted the tweet and his twitter account soon after it was noticed.
By Ed Scarce
These MAGA creeps are seemingly everywhere, and usually spout the same nonsense, that Trump impeachment will lead to 'CIVAL WAR' [sic] and so on. Hopefully, Major League Baseball cans his ass.

Source: ESPN

Major League Baseball is looking into a since-deleted tweet by longtime umpire Rob Drake, commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday.

Drake tweeted late Tuesday that he planned to buy an AR-15 rifle "because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020," according to a copy of the tweet obtained by ESPN.

The tweet, which was deleted soon after it was posted, followed one earlier in the night regarding the House of Representatives' impeachment proceedings with President Donald Trump.

The other tweet read: "You can't do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?"

Drake deactivated his account Wednesday. He did not return phone and text messages.


