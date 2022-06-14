Fox Sports Doesn't Air 'Jeopardy' Champ Amy Schneider Throwing Out First Pitch

Initially, when I heard about this story I assumed they just cut away from her throwing out the first pitch. Awful, but typical for Murdoch entities. Instead, they went further, airing NASCAR driver Kurt Busch making a ceremonial toss during Thursday's game. And making things even worse, Amy Schneider had appeared Saturday as part of Pride Day at Oracle Park. That's just Orwellian levels of evilness.

Source: NBC

Fox Sports opted against airing "Jeopardy" champion Amy Schneider throwing out a first pitch during the network’s coverage of a baseball game from San Francisco this weekend, instead showing footage of NASCAR driver Kurt Busch making a ceremonial toss. Schneider, an Oakland resident who triumphed in 40 consecutive "Jeopardy" contests and is the show's greatest female player, took the mound ahead of the Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game on Saturday. The unexplained snub took on even greater weight since Schneider, the first transgender woman to qualify for "Jeopardy's" Tournament of Champions, had appeared Saturday as part of Pride Day at Oracle Park.

But wait, the story gets worse.

Schneider's toss wasn't aired by Fox Sports, which carried the game regionally. Instead, the network showed Busch throwing out a first pitch — which he did at Oracle Park on Thursday before the Giants played the Colorado Rockies. Fox announcers used Busch's ceremonial toss to remind viewers the network was televising Sunday's NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway, just 40 miles north of Oracle Park. But placement of the Busch footage, without mentioning that it had happened 48 hours earlier, gave viewers the impression that he made the throw on Saturday and not Schneider.

All of which forced Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper to issue a correction and an apology after they were flooded with phone calls and slagged on social media, and for something they hadn't done, Fox Sports had.

Fox Sports opted against airing "Jeopardy" champion Amy Schneider throwing out a first pitch during the network’s coverage of a baseball game from San Francisco this weekend. https://t.co/1jR3nIRWpJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 14, 2022

Fox Sports refused to show Jeopardy champ Amy Schneider throw the first pitch on Pride Day during their coverage of the Giants/Dodgers game. Schneider is a trans icon with the 2nd longest winning streak in Jeopardy history. Here's a clip of her pitch:pic.twitter.com/wgopQZOak1 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 13, 2022

Fox's version of reality, showing something from Thursday as happening on Saturday.

"Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch." pic.twitter.com/DzolTVrLey — The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 12, 2022

Giants broadcasters' were singularly unimpressed.

Amy seemed philosophical about it all.