Fox Sports Apologizes For Placing Team Logos Over 9/11 Memorial

“During tonight’s telecast, we used poor judgement on the use of a graphic. We sincerely apologize and regret the decision.”
By Ed ScarceJuly 18, 2022

Typical unthinking dumbness, the move quickly sparked an uproar during the Red Sox-Yankees game on Friday night.

Source: Daily Beast

Fox Sports has apologized to viewers after using the Twin Towers site for a “baseball night” graphic during its broadcast of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game on Saturday night. Footage showed the two 9/11 memorial reflecting pools—where the North and South Towers once stood—used as backgrounds for the Red Sox and Yankees logos, which were then connected by a “Baseball Night in America” graphic. The move quickly sparked an uproar on social media, where many questioned if the use of Ground Zero was just an accidental screw-up or a tasteless statement. A spokesperson for Fox Sports told The Daily Beast: “During tonight’s telecast, we used poor judgement on the use of a graphic. We sincerely apologize and regret the decision.” [emphasis added]

Twitter, especially New York Twitter, was less than impressed.

Discussion

