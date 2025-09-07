Trump Now Wants To Take Over The 9/11 Memorial And Museum

After targeting the Smithsonian, Donald J. Trump is now aiming at the 9/11 Memorial because, to him, he believes he should lord over everything. The 9/11 memorial is a sacred place of remembrance and reflection for survivors, victims' families, and the public after the attacks took thousands of lives.

Via The New York Times:

President Trump is exploring ways to take federal control of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, according to two White House officials, amid criticism from some Sept. 11 victims’ families over the site’s finances and leadership. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, said the discussions have been preliminary and exploratory, and it was unclear exactly how the federal government would take control of the site in Lower Manhattan. But as a candidate last year, Mr. Trump offered a preview of one potential option, pledging to designate the site of the Sept. 11 attacks a national monument. During a rally last September in Uniondale, N.Y., he said he wanted to ensure the “hallowed ground and the memory of those who perished there will be preserved for all time, preserved forever.” The museum’s leadership rebuffed the idea. “At a time when the federal government is working to cut costs, assuming the full operating expenses for the site makes no sense,” Beth Hillman, the president and chief executive, said in a statement. Marc La Vorgna, a spokesman for the museum, also questioned the legal basis for such a takeover. “We are certain that there is nothing in existing law that would give the federal government the unilateral ability to take the site over,” he said in a statement.

Trump will go to a Yankees game instead of attending the ceremony at Ground Zero next week to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. And Trump lied about clearing rubble at Ground Zero after the attacks. Donald boasted that his building was now the "tallest" in downtown Manhattan after the World Trade Center's destruction. That's not true, and it also highlights his moral bankruptcy and lack of empathy. Donald lied about a donation he said he made to the Twin Towers Fund. He has told so many lies about that gut-wrenching time when the country and the world were reeling from the attacks.

He seeks control of the sacred 9/11 memorial, the Smithsonian, the Kennedy Center, universities, and Democratic cities, while also restoring Confederate statues. "We're not going back," Kamala Harris warned, but some voters weren't listening. Now, we're being dragged back.