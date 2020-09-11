Friday News Dump: Trump Siphons $4M From 9/11 Healthcare Program, And Other News

The Orange Mango is just completely indifferent to the needs of anyone but himself, and September 11th is a perfect example:

EXCLUSIVE | The Trump administration has secretly siphoned nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11 related illnesses. https://t.co/FwDPsNL9WK — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 10, 2020

Donald Trump and 9/11: the lies, exaggerations and eye-popping claims https://t.co/e5Wg3r8uxW — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) September 11, 2020

Regular reminder that Trump profited off of 9/11, bragged about how now his building was the tallest in Manhattan hours after the attack, and told a bunch of lies about how he “helped” https://t.co/QOurSmStir — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 11, 2020

A reminder: Trump's long history of lying about 9/11 and exploiting it for personal gain. https://t.co/4mWwyPM5av — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 11, 2020

******************

Willie Nelson has often told of smoking marijuana on the roof of the White House at the tail end of Carter’s term in 1980. Willie said that his companion that shared the pot with him was one of the servants at the White House. Jimmy Carter corrects the record: https://t.co/wPXvobXZC4 — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) September 11, 2020

Michael Cohen: "If he wins, he's going to automatically Day # 1 start thinking about how he can change the Constitution for a third term and then a fourth term." https://t.co/9Ldj2OpQZg pic.twitter.com/y162hucmjQ — The Hill (@thehill) September 11, 2020

My new column:



on Woodward, Trump's cynicism, & whether you should be mad at all those Trump enablers who talk anonymously but do not have the courage to speak out publicly https://t.co/0vC8eRQJsS — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) September 11, 2020

Last night at the Trump Hotel in Washington, DC pic.twitter.com/rS1mNS0QQJ — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 11, 2020

Proportional representation in Austria seems like a reasonable model of how the US would turn out:

Center-right: 34%

Center-left: 25%

Far-right: 23%

Libertarians: 7%

Greens: 8%, but split between multiple parties due to infighting that cost them most of their seats last cycle. https://t.co/g1kUV1nNAa — (((David Shor))) (@davidshor) February 8, 2019

As NYC gears up to begin indoor dining on Sept. 30, @CDCgov study shows link between restaurant visits and symptoms: "Case-patients were more likely to have reported dining at a restaurant....in the 2 weeks before illness onset."https://t.co/G0lPMkFu65https://t.co/SJzGHAiCDf — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) September 11, 2020

Don't underestimate the virus & stick to the science — Tony Fauci talks about lessons learned to date about #Covid19 in a medical grand rounds at Harvard Medical School. https://t.co/UPTIXtixCo — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 10, 2020

Precipitation in August was in the driest third of the historical record, NOAA says. Minimal precipitation in the Pacific Northwest, parts of the Midwest, Southern Plains, the Rockies and Southwest. #drought #ClimateChange #wildfires pic.twitter.com/Nir6UDFKJy — Tom Frank (@ByTomFrank) September 11, 2020

When >100 Stanford faculty sound alarm about a fellow at a Stanford institution, its time to pay careful attention. They write that newest WH advisor, Dr Scott Atlas has misrepresented science in ways that could "lead to immense avoidable harm." https://t.co/YQBgvPa32S — Tom Inglesby (@T_Inglesby) September 10, 2020

Remember the sky that day? It was what pilots call "severe clear." So, so blue. This is one of the best pieces of public art, created in response to the day:https://t.co/3hA1sYKGpn — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) September 11, 2020

Some days I wonder why I bothered getting out of bed at all. https://t.co/p6tiKBbnhv — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) September 11, 2020

Joe Biden, doing that thing that Joe Biden does, but that we haven’t seen much of during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/J9W0rnN2Bq — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) September 11, 2020

I have 1.1 million Facebook followers. Almost all are Trump supporters. They used to be my supporters. I posted the updated Covid #’s 192,000 dead. Almost every response accused me of lying. That it was only like 10,000 dead. That CDC said only 6% REALLY died from Covid.



So sad. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 11, 2020

so portland faces potential evacuation and white house response appears to be "sucks to be you" https://t.co/bbNOoIUabg — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 11, 2020

Up against a deadline next week for sending out nearly one million absentee ballots, elections officials in Wisconsin were ordered by the state Supreme Court to temporarily suspend mailing them so a lawsuit over candidate eligibility could be resolved.https://t.co/7JbTq5iPkQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 10, 2020

.@Acosta: "Why are you not wearing a mask?"



Trump supporter: "BECAUSE THERE'S NO COVID!" 😯 pic.twitter.com/eUjPia2xKb — Matt Rogers 🗳 (@Politidope) September 11, 2020

It’s like Trump is tryin’ to lose. https://t.co/1Uulmmg1T6 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 11, 2020

Vibranium particles are sandy, and can act as smart particles to form real life structures, communication devices, weapons etc - theres some really interesting articles about the real life science Coogler used to portray it https://t.co/RDi98uzTcI — Richie Nakano (@linecook) September 10, 2020

September 2001.

September 2020.



The only black-border TIME covers in the magazine’s history. pic.twitter.com/m0grsmalLZ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 11, 2020

https://t.co/i0Df2Jg0C4

The best story I’ve ever read about the horrors of Sept. 11, one I revisit at this time every year. It has lost none of its impact with the passage of time. — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) September 10, 2020

Sorry, no. If your university COVID plan hinges on students not drinking and partying, it’s not a “great plan.” https://t.co/cfN2uKqhkC — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) September 11, 2020

Lyrics of Fortunate Son



"Some folks are born, silver spoon in hand

Lord, don't they help themselves, y'all

But when the taxman comes to the door

Lord, the house looks like a rummage sale, yeah" https://t.co/KxI04p4YT2 — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) September 11, 2020

"Take it out": On 9/11, Dick Cheney’s harrowing orders to shoot down U.S. airliners https://t.co/AbfJixFLV3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 11, 2020

Here's the stop-motion video BB talked about earlier @wxpnfm for #yusufCatStevens' re-do of "Father & Son"- https://t.co/xVJIPJPmMs — XPN Morning Show (@xpnmorningshow) September 11, 2020

Rudy Giuliani has apparently been in cahoots with a full-blown Russian spy this whole time.



A KGB-trained Russian agent was slapped with U.S. sanctions for allegedly orchestrating a baseless smear campaign against Joe Biden.https://t.co/zY1LOrCWEd — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 10, 2020

@doctorow Straight outta 1984... “Education Department to Scrutinize Employee Book Clubs for ‘Anti-American Propaganda’” https://t.co/rrmEJbD1Ui — Agarthan Nephilim (@agarthan) September 11, 2020



DEPT. OF 'WE NEED THESE MOMENTS MORE THAN EVER'

My Pet Duck. Only in New York. pic.twitter.com/MdiN9QgrPg — gregarious (@mistergeezy) September 11, 2020

Just love Dave Grohl so much 10-yr-old drum prodigy challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle, and it's SO fun to watch - Upworthy https://t.co/BSOSxl5Wxf — North Texas Progressive (@NTXProgressive) September 5, 2020

These ppl found a baby goat trapped in a pit. They took him home & cared for him overnite.



The next day they tried to find the owner but had no luck. While looking - they found a group of goats with the same white fur.



Then this happened.



Humanity.🌎❤️pic.twitter.com/tMR4hqmedY — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 10, 2020

this is fiona, she made a new friend today

(viralhog) pic.twitter.com/j0kaO5DsKQ — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 5, 2020

Denver is sending mental health experts instead of cops in response to nonviolent calls.https://t.co/aC2JZerEjd pic.twitter.com/cS3HrFXoje — Upworthy (@Upworthy) September 9, 2020

Have a wonderful weekend! Wear your masks and be kind to others. Be really careful filling out your ballots, we're almost there: