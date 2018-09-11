Trump On 9/11: It Was All About Him, And It's Still All About Him

After a discussion of the death of NYT White House correspondent Adam Clymer, the Morning Joe panel returned to a discussion of Trump on 9/11.

"And going back to what David Ignatius said about Donald Trump on 9/11, it had to be a sober day for him," Joe Scarborough said.

"It was so sober that in an interview, do you remember what he said?" he asked Willie Geist.

"I do. He called into WWOR and he said, 'I guess my building is the tallest now,'" Geist said.

"As the twin towers fell, Donald Trump chose that moment to say, 'well, I guess my buildings are the tallest now.'"

"He was, of course, not only extraordinarily insensitive and boorish, he was, as he had today, wrong. and we're going to be talking about that, Mika, when we talk about Donald Trump and his booming economy. My gosh, this was the most booming economy, what, in a century, did he say?"

"Yeah. He's overseeing a booming economy that he adopted," Mika Brzezinski said.

Here's the call:

Trump interview on 9/11: "[My building] was the 2nd-tallest in Manhattan... And now it’s the tallest." #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/47WUsSKLRu — Ess (@ScottyLiterati) September 11, 2016

And here's what Trump tweeted about this morning:

Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

Departing Washington, D.C. to attend a Flight 93 September 11th Memorial Service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania with Melania. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/O2sFUeRqeb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

17 years since September 11th! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

It's always about him. Always.

UPDATE: Oh, and he claimed to help clear away the rubble on 9/11: