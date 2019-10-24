Hah! Watch Republicans Scurry When Asked About Taylor Testimony

It's like turning over a rock and watching the bugs scurry from the light!

Watch what happens when a reporter tries to get a comment from several Republican senators on Bill Taylor's bombshell testimony yesterday. They're "too busy." "Late for this hearing." Or, like Marsha Blackburn, asked if she has a comment, "No, I don't."

Because really, what is there to say? Bill Taylor kicked over the entire house of cards yesterday, the far-fetched fiction that Trump was really, really concerned about "corruption" in Ukraine but there was "NO QUID PRO QUO."

Senate Republicans duck for cover after Bill Taylor’s explosive testimony



But some GOP senators like Majority Whip John Thune acknowledged the picture being reported is “not a good one” for Trump.#ImpeachmentTaskForce https://t.co/fQF3Hr3TYF — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 24, 2019

Team Trump Is Withholding Bill Taylor's Detailed Ukraine Notes From Congress



The suppression of Taylor’s notes raises yet more questions about the lengths to which the Trump administration has gone to shield Trump from a detailed look at his own behavior. https://t.co/6bkeA0HIQ8 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 24, 2019

Sondland discussed the possibility of William Barr coordinating a statement with the Ukrainians that would legitimize an effort to absolve Russia of its role in 2016' election interference. https://t.co/2Vh1eUuDUt — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) October 23, 2019