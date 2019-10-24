Hah! Watch Republicans Scurry When Asked About Taylor Testimony

It's like turning over a rock and watching the bugs scurry from the light!
Watch what happens when a reporter tries to get a comment from several Republican senators on Bill Taylor's bombshell testimony yesterday. They're "too busy." "Late for this hearing." Or, like Marsha Blackburn, asked if she has a comment, "No, I don't."
Because really, what is there to say? Bill Taylor kicked over the entire house of cards yesterday, the far-fetched fiction that Trump was really, really concerned about "corruption" in Ukraine but there was "NO QUID PRO QUO."