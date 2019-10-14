Jeanine Pirro Supports Trump's Claim He Doesn't Know Rudy's 'Friends'

That's some pretty fancy enabling Jeanine Pirro committed this weekend.

Pirro was terribly excited to have an "exclusive" phone-in interview with Donald Trump on Saturday night.

Be sure to tune into 'Justice' tonight at 9pm ET to catch my exclusive interview with President @realDonaldTrump ! pic.twitter.com/b0lVF4aWQK — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) October 12, 2019

Trump was fresh from the golf course...

While American allies are being slaughtered and ISIS prisoners in Syria are running free—Donald Trump is spending his 236th day on a golf course.



Priorities. pic.twitter.com/gQNwyisJ1U — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 12, 2019

And LUNCH WITH RUDY!

NEW - Trump had lunch with Giuliani today at his golf club, amid public displays of support for his lawyer who is under investigation by SDNY https://t.co/xqmgh6dl3E via ⁦@kenvogel⁩ and me — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 13, 2019

Poor Jeanine Pirro, forced to take time out adoring her president in order to "cover" the arrest of two Rudy Giuliani associates from Ukraine for campaign finance lawbreaking? Crafting this question probably took her writers' room all afternoon:

JEANINE PIRRO: What do you know, Mr. President, about those two men who have been arrested who allegedly worked with Rudy Giuliani? They say they had dinner with you at the White House.

Those men. Allegedly worked. They say.

Of course Trump denied denied denied:

DONALD TRUMP: Well I don't know who they are. I mean, I guess maybe I met them, or maybe I took pictures with them.

Some genius at Fox News showed the pictures while Trump was talking. The camera returned to Pirro, whose fake eyelashes appeared to gain weight as he was speaking.