MAGA Hat Man Carries Out Vicious Pepper Spray Attack Against Trump Protesters

This guy will probably be lauded as a hero on right wing sites. Hell, Trump might even invite him to the White House and pin a medal on him.

Source: KTLA

A man seen in video wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap as he doused demonstrators with bear spray at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday remained jailed without bail Sunday in connection with the alleged attack, authorities said.

David Nicholas Dempsey, 32, who was also accused of violating his parole stemming from a prior weapons violation conviction, was being held without bail pending his initial court appearance, according to Santa Monica Police officials and Los Angeles County booking records. He was described as an Orange County resident.

He was booked on suspicion of prohibited use of a tear gas weapon, assault with a caustic chemical and violating parole, police said.

He was seen in witness video arguing with protestors opposed to President Trump when he began spraying the crowd with a large canister of pepper spray intended for deterring bear attacks. At one point, he's seen walking up to a man who was lying on the ground and spraying him directly in the face at close range.