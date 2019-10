Lance Mannion: the president who will say anything.

Echidne of the Snakes: The new coalition against reproduction rights.

Slacktivist: The heirs of the abstractions– white evangelicals' support for Trump.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: Cutting Social Security to offset paid parental leave would weaken retirement security.

Experiential Pagan: Household hearkening.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.