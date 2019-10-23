OOPS. New York Times Corrects Their Hillary Clinton Lie

The New York Times needs therapy. Its irrational Hillary Hate is going to help sink us once again.
On Friday, the venerable Gray Lady published a story quoting Hillary Clinton as having said the Russians were grooming one of the Democratic presidential candidates as a 3rd party candidate in a podcast interview with David Plouffe.
That's not what she said.
Nick Merrill, her spokesperson, corrected the paper of record that night.
That didn't stop them from publishing an opinion piece based on that misinformation days later.
According to Raw Story:
The original piece quoted Clinton saying Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.”
In fact, the actual thing Clinton said was that Republicans were grooming Gabbard to be a third-party spoiler candidate in 2020.
Here is the paragraph in the updated NYT story that lamely, barely acknowledges that perhaps they screwed up a teensy bit:
Mr. Merrill said late Friday evening that Mrs. Clinton’s initial “grooming” claim had referred to Republicans, not Russia, as initially reported. Mrs. Clinton then brought up Russia in the podcast interview, saying Ms. Gabbard was the Kremlin’s preferred candidate.
"As initially reported." As Twitter pointed out, GEE, if only there was actual audio to which the reporter could have listened to get her facts straight before reporting such lies, but hey! Why bother, when there's the chance to gas up the engines of the Hillary Hate Turbo Machine?
But sure. Keep up that fair, honest, unbiased reporting you're doing there. We'll be a banana republic before you know it.