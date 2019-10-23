OOPS. New York Times Corrects Their Hillary Clinton Lie

The New York Times needs therapy. Its irrational Hillary Hate is going to help sink us once again.

On Friday, the venerable Gray Lady published a story quoting Hillary Clinton as having said the Russians were grooming one of the Democratic presidential candidates as a 3rd party candidate in a podcast interview with David Plouffe.

That's not what she said.

Nick Merrill, her spokesperson, corrected the paper of record that night.

On Friday, the NYT did a piece about a podcast Secretary Clinton did with David Plouffe. They incorrectly quoted her saying that the "Russians" were "grooming" a candidate running in the Democratic primary. They rightfully fixed it to reflect that she was taking about the GOP.

That didn't stop them from publishing an opinion piece based on that misinformation days later.

In yesterday's paper, @superwuster wrote an opinion piece accusing Secretary Clinton of trading in conspiracy theories, based off of comments that she didn't make.

According to Raw Story:

The original piece quoted Clinton saying Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.” In fact, the actual thing Clinton said was that Republicans were grooming Gabbard to be a third-party spoiler candidate in 2020.

Here is the paragraph in the updated NYT story that lamely, barely acknowledges that perhaps they screwed up a teensy bit:

Mr. Merrill said late Friday evening that Mrs. Clinton’s initial “grooming” claim had referred to Republicans, not Russia, as initially reported. Mrs. Clinton then brought up Russia in the podcast interview, saying Ms. Gabbard was the Kremlin’s preferred candidate.

"As initially reported." As Twitter pointed out, GEE, if only there was actual audio to which the reporter could have listened to get her facts straight before reporting such lies, but hey! Why bother, when there's the chance to gas up the engines of the Hillary Hate Turbo Machine?

I too am tired of talking about this, but let’s again set the record straight. HRC speculated that the only way the GOP is going to win in states where Trump can’t hit a 50% majority is to 1) Suppress the vote, as they do widely and routinely, & 2) Bank on the 3rd party spoiler.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) October 22, 2019

And yes, she said that certain fringe members of the Democratic and Green parties are assets to the Russians. Well guess what folks? That's true. She didn't call anyone a spy, as some are wrongly asserting for their own political gain.

But on the same day that the NYT buries the end of the email saga on A16 after years of breathless coverage, & 2 days after they correct their own story about Secretary Clinton's comments, this warrants some pushback.

Because it's all indicative of bad habits that if we don't start to get right, we're going to find that 2020 looks more like 2016 than anyone would like.

But sure. Keep up that fair, honest, unbiased reporting you're doing there. We'll be a banana republic before you know it.