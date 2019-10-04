Trump Doesn't Deny Asking For Investigations Of Only His Political Opponents

During another bizarre yellicopter session with the press, Donald Trump refused to deny that all the supposed "corruption" investigations he's demanded from foreign leaders are targeted at his political rivals.

CNBC's Eamon Javers asked the real question during this farcical press stunt.

Javers asked, "Have you asked foreign leaders for any corruption investigation that don't involve political opponents, --- are there other cases ---"

Trump replied, "You know, we would have to look," he said.

That's another admission of guilt, but you knew that.

"But I will tell you and what I will always ask for and what I will always ask for is anything having to do with corruption with respect to our country," Trump said.

Trump went on a lengthy monologue until he finally explained that since he was investigated he's allowed to investigate all his political rivals just because he's fee-fees were hurt.

Trump has been backed into a corner by a whistleblower, Rudy Giuliani and his own admissions with regards to pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Biden's.

His only recourse is to make believe he's really only interested in corruption (laugh out loud if you feel the need) and has the right during a U.S. general election to call upon foreign leaders to dig up dirt on his political rivals, no matter if they are enemies or allies.

Trump is corruption personified.