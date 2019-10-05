Trump Goes Ballistic At Mitt Romney, Calls Him 'A Pompous Ass'

Yesterday, Mitt Romney tweeted a mild rebuke to the Orange Shitgibbon, calling Trump's appeal to China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden "appalling" and "wrong". Naturally, Trump could not contain himself, and issued a few tweets, one of which called Romney a "pompous ass".
How presidential.
Source: The Hill
President Trump lashed out at Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) on Saturday and called him a "pompous ass" after the Republican senator criticized Trump over his dealings with Ukraine.
"Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one," Trump asserted in a tweet.
Trump maintained that his public call this week for China to also investigate former Vice President Joe Biden "pertained to corruption, not politics."
And here are Romney's tweets yesterday that got Trump's knickers in such a knot this morning.
Former chief strategist for the Obama campaigns, David Axelrod, put it succinctly: