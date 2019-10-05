Trump Goes Ballistic At Mitt Romney, Calls Him 'A Pompous Ass'

Yesterday, Mitt Romney tweeted a mild rebuke to the Orange Shitgibbon, calling Trump's appeal to China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden "appalling" and "wrong". Naturally, Trump could not contain himself, and issued a few tweets, one of which called Romney a "pompous ass".

How presidential.

Source: The Hill

President Trump lashed out at Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) on Saturday and called him a "pompous ass" after the Republican senator criticized Trump over his dealings with Ukraine.

"Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one," Trump asserted in a tweet.

Trump maintained that his public call this week for China to also investigate former Vice President Joe Biden "pertained to corruption, not politics."