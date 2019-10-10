Trump Targets The Poor To Balance His Bloated Billionaires Budget

While the world is burning and Trump is shrieking out his "wirch hunt!" accusations, let's not overlooks his domestic policies. Because his administration has made it a point to institutionalize cruelty to the poorest Americans, and the Republican party has reliably enabled it. They're coming for Social Security and Medicare next:

"Here is one of those things, the Trump administration is looking to cut government spending and do you know how they're doing to do it? By targeting the poor," Stephanie Ruhle said.

"They are proposing a round of cuts. The total cost in 2018 was $68 billion. If the cuts go through, 8,000 households would lose their benefits entirely. That is 500,000 children that would lose their access to school meals. Overall, the food stamp program kept three million people out of poverty last year. A small percentage of recipients would see an increase under the plan.

"Please think about that. Five hundred thousand kids won't get their school lunch. How would you do without lunch?"