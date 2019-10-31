Unqualified Trump Judicial Appointee Cries At Hearing

Like many Trump judicial appointees, (see here, here, here, and here) Lawrence VanDyke is not qualified to be a federal judge.

Mitch McConnell is very good at pushing through Trump's appointments anyway.

There was drama at VanDyke's hearing as he shed tears as he was defended by Republicans. Many suspected the tears VanDyke shed were really about the American Bar Association's un-sugar-coated assessment of his lack of qualifications and personal demeanor:

Mr. VanDyke’s accomplishments are offset by the assessments of interviewees that Mr. VanDyke is arrogant, lazy, an ideologue, and lacking in knowledge of the day-to-day practice including procedural rules. There was a theme that the nominee lacks humility, has an “entitlement” temperament, does not have an open mind, and does not always have a commitment to being candid and truthful. Some interviewees raised concerns about whether Mr. VanDyke would be fair to persons who are gay, lesbian, or otherwise part of the LGBTQ community. Mr. VanDyke would not say affirmatively that he would be fair to any litigant before him, notably members of the LGBTQ community. Even though Mr. VanDyke is clearly smart, comments were made that in some oral arguments he missed issues fundamental to the analysis of the case. There were reports that his preparation and performance were lacking in some cases in which he did not have a particular personal or political interest.

Please note: this assessment isn't from some left-wing lobby that doesn't like his politics. It is based on interviews with SIXTY people who have ACTUALLY WORKED with him.

The ball is now in Mitch McConnell's court, where if he wants this clown on the 9th Circuit bench it will be so. We can't get Republicans out of office fast enough.