BURN: Jim Jordan Gets Completely Owned By Peter Welch In Epic Clapback

Jim Jordan continued to hammer home the frustration at not being allowed to question the whistleblower, but when he made the misstep about wanting to speak to the person who was the origin of the case, and his clapback was epic.
In a clapback heard nationwide, Rep. Peter Welch completely and utterly owned Rep. Jim Jordan during Day 1 of the Impeachment Inquiry Hearings. And wow - was it good! Jordan completely set himself up with his word choice and only realized how bad his mistake was when the entire hearing room burst out in laughter.

Here is how it went down: Jordan went on his 15th rant of the day about the whistleblower. Jacketless and angry, he leaned in to the microphone and screamed about how the Republicans are not able to check out the whistleblower's "credibillity motivation, bias..." before he went into accusations of spying on people (no) and ended with Mueller and how the questionable the origins of his investigation were. He tossed the kitchen sink.

Seeing an opening, Rep Welch responded. "I'd be glad to have the person who started this all come in and testify. President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there," he said, pointing to the witness table.

(cue laugh track)

Well done, Rep. Welch. Well done.


