Jim Jordan Calls For Liz Cheney To Resign From House Leadership Position

So, let me get this straight. A president calls for an armed insurrection against the U.S. government that happens and results in multiple deaths and injuries in the Capitol building, and you as one of the other Republican leaders call for the ouster of one of your own because she has the temerity not to back the failed coup attempt? This would be funny if it weren't so pathetic.

Trump's guard in the Republican caucus are upset that Liz Cheney stated that she'd vote for the impeachment of Trump, despite being the House Republican Conference Chair. Presumably, Jordan feels that entitles blind loyalty to Trump, like Jim Jordan and the rest of them. Some of the more independent-minded though like Liz Cheney recognize that Trump is unfit for office and possibly more a liability for Republicans than an asset and just want to rid themselves of him, once and for all.

So, it's in an interesting inter-party fight that Jordan will lose, as Liz Cheney isn't going anywhere. Whether enough of them finally have their come-to-Jesus moment and vote to impeach we'll soon see.

Source: The Hill

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is calling on House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (Wyo.) to be removed from leadership for announcing her plans to vote to impeach President Trump for inciting last week's riot at the Capitol. Jordan, a founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and one of Trump’s top defenders in the House, joined other GOP allies of Trump in calling for Cheney to step down from the role. “We ought to have a second vote,” Jordan told reporters, according to the Capitol Hill reporter pool. "The conference ought to vote on that." A group of conservatives have begun circulating a petition calling for Cheney to be ousted from House leadership. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would not comment when asked multiple times on his thoughts on the matter or whether he would back the effort. Jordan’s comments echo those of Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) and Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.).

For her part, Cheney said she's not going anywhere.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican who said she would vote to impeach President Donald Trump, told reporters she's "not going anywhere" in response to calls from members of her party to step down https://t.co/ZReyjOvBjW pic.twitter.com/Q4rtbfTdWw — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) January 13, 2021

A study in contrasts.