Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Jim Jordan Calls For Liz Cheney To Resign From House Leadership Position

Jordan is upset that Cheney has backed the impeachment of Trump.
By Ed Scarce

So, let me get this straight. A president calls for an armed insurrection against the U.S. government that happens and results in multiple deaths and injuries in the Capitol building, and you as one of the other Republican leaders call for the ouster of one of your own because she has the temerity not to back the failed coup attempt? This would be funny if it weren't so pathetic.

Trump's guard in the Republican caucus are upset that Liz Cheney stated that she'd vote for the impeachment of Trump, despite being the House Republican Conference Chair. Presumably, Jordan feels that entitles blind loyalty to Trump, like Jim Jordan and the rest of them. Some of the more independent-minded though like Liz Cheney recognize that Trump is unfit for office and possibly more a liability for Republicans than an asset and just want to rid themselves of him, once and for all.

So, it's in an interesting inter-party fight that Jordan will lose, as Liz Cheney isn't going anywhere. Whether enough of them finally have their come-to-Jesus moment and vote to impeach we'll soon see.

Source: The Hill

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is calling on House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (Wyo.) to be removed from leadership for announcing her plans to vote to impeach President Trump for inciting last week's riot at the Capitol.

Jordan, a founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and one of Trump’s top defenders in the House, joined other GOP allies of Trump in calling for Cheney to step down from the role.

“We ought to have a second vote,” Jordan told reporters, according to the Capitol Hill reporter pool. "The conference ought to vote on that."

A group of conservatives have begun circulating a petition calling for Cheney to be ousted from House leadership.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would not comment when asked multiple times on his thoughts on the matter or whether he would back the effort.

Jordan’s comments echo those of Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) and Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.).

For her part, Cheney said she's not going anywhere.

A study in contrasts.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team