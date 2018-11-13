GOP Rep Slams Jim Jordan For Immigration Reform Failure

The game of the week is to pretend Nancy Pelosi won't be Speaker of the House in January. Media loves to play this game, and none have as much fun as the talkers on Fox "News."

After a brief discussion of Pelosi's chances (100 percent), they turned to Republicans and who would take the position of Minority Leader. (Isn't that a delicious thought?)

'It'll be [Kevin] McCarthy," he answered quickly. "He's great. He has done so much for us."

Without being prompted, he turned to Jim Jordan, saying he'll "do his deal" and that he's fundraising from it. But he was clearly derisive and unsupportive of whatever Jordan might try with regard to a leadership role.

"If you look at it like the immigration debate we had over the summer, we had an opportunity to solve immigration with a border wall and fixing our system," he said. "He led the Freedom caucus charge against a really good bill. That's why we are still sitting here with an unsolved immigration thing."

He closed with the prediction that Jordan will get a handful of votes, but McCarthy will win.

No Republican should vote for a man who turned his head to systemic, constant sexual abuse on campus like Jim Jordan did. He should get ZERO votes.