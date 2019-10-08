GOP Rep: Jim Jordan's Defense Of Sondland's No-Show Is 'A Clown Show'

On Fox News America's Newsroom, co-host Sandra Smith interviewed Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger about the latest news on Trump's impeachment. Trump has, without any legal justification, blocked Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, from being interviewed by House committees.

Fox News cut away to show Rep. Jim Jordan doing his little pompous dance defending Trump's decision not to let Sondland testify simply because Democrats were to mean to Kurt Volker. Yes, that was their rationale for this obstruction.

Jordan's main target is Chairman Schiff's "unfair and partisan process -- "

"The way he treated ambassador Volker -- that reason is why the administration and the State Department said when I can the subject ambassador Sunderland to the same treatment," Rep. Jordan said.

Those words coming from the most vicious and nasty member of Congress ever to interview a political opponent in a congressional hearing is too much to stomach. His vile behavior towards Hillary Clinton, turning the seriousness of the attack in Benghazi into a partisan charade makes him a hypocritical wanker, indeed.

Fox News then cut back to Kinzinger's response.

“Everything is a clown show,” Kinzinger said.

He said that immediately after listening to Rep. Jim Jordan.

He continued, “I think any time Congress calls somebody in to testify, it is the responsibility of that person to testify.”

He said he has sympathy towards Sondland and dislikes Adam Schiff, but said, "If he's called in front of Congress, he should come testify."

Kinzinger isn't siding with Trump on Syria, either: