C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Jam

It was on November 17th in 1979 that the Jam's fourth album, Setting Sons, was released.

The record was originally intended to a concept album detailing the lives of three boyhood friends who later reunite as adults after an unspecified war, only to discover they have grown both up and apart. Though the idea didn't come to complete fruition, songs from it such as "Thick As Thieves", "Little Boy Soldiers" and "Burning Sky" do have themes along those lines.

On the US release of it, these themes and threads were blurred even more due to a different track listing order and the addition of the song we're gonna hear tonight, "Strange Town" which was originally released as a single only in the UK and European territories.

What are you listening to tonight?