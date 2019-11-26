Former GOP Rep. Scolds His Party: You Would Have Impeached Obama

CNN has a poll out on impeachment which is being quite weirdly framed by their pundits. The overall poll result is this: 50 percent support impeachment and removal from office, and 43 percent oppose. In other words, a majority in this country not only support impeachment, but also removal, but what we hear is that the numbers didn't move, as if that is some sort of indictment of the hearings in the Intelligence Committee.

The what is this: Republicans haven't changed their minds, which should come as a surprise to no one. They haven't changed their minds and they won't change their minds but they are in the minority.

Former Congressman Bob Inglis had some strong words for his fellow Republicans on CNN earlier Tuesday morning.

"The matters that we impeached Bill Clinton for were really quite less serious than these matters," Inglis explained. "These matters go right to the heart of the functioning of our government, with the dealing of the president in foreign policy, and allegedly seeking political dirt on an enemy. A domestic political enemy, and using the levers of our government to achieve that objective."

"That's a different scenario, much more serious than Bill Clinton's marital infidelity," he added.

Well, yes. But as Jim Sciutto observed, today's Republicans are "singing a different tune" which is really just a nice way of saying they've got a double standard about this obvious criminal in the White House, so Sciutto invited Inglis to share some wisdom with his fellow Republicans.

"I'd say to them, you know, if you will keep a republic, you got to keep some principles, surely the principle is to fairness and the rule of law," Inglis replied.

"I just ask my Republican friends, if Barack Obama had done any of these things, would we have impeached him? And the answer is pretty clearly yes. In fact, we would have impeached him and removed him from office very quickly if he had done any of these things," he continued.

"You got to follow principles. You can't just decide oh, no, for our team we have a different rule," he added.

He put an exclamation point on that by drawing a distinction between Congress disagreeing with the president over foreign policy, which he rightly says should be the president's right.

"This is a case where the president was departing from American objectives and seeking his own personal objectives, and I think that would be a much easier case for the Supreme Court to say you bet John Bolton needs to testify," he said.

It goes without saying that no Republican will actually put the republic over their party. And Bob Inglis is probably building his own lifeboat for the day when the Republican Party is irrelevant. It was still good to hear him say it, especially given that he is from South Carolina.

Now, if only CNN would actually frame their polling in the light it deserves.