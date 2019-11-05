Politics
Let Us Prey: Trump Adds Grifter Paula White To White House Roster

When the going gets tough, the tough get preying.
By Juanita Jean
Image from: Paula White Cain/Twitter

Trump’s pastor, Paula White-Cain, revealed that Trump wanted to build a Crystal Cathedral together in 2006 but the timing wasn’t good for her because her teevee appearance were booming and she was in the middle of her second divorce. She also says that she knows what God wants her to do for Trump so she doesn’t spend much time “trying to figure it out.”

And then there’s Pastor Rick Wiles from Florida who says that if Trump is removed from office, “veterans, cowboys, mountain men, guys that know how to fight” will “hunt down” those responsible.

And we can’t forget Robert Jeffress, pastor of the mega church First Baptist of Dallas, who gave the invocation at Talladega Superspeedway, claiming a civil war will “happen” if Trump is impeached. You can just visualize this wimpy little man taking to his bunker and converting to Branch Davidian.

Every time Trump gets into trouble, he has a bunch of off-brand Super DeLux Fancy Christians come to the Oval Office and do lewd crap even Monica Lewinsky wouldn’t do.

Money changers. Prosperity gospel.

Published with permission of Juanita Jean

UPDATE:

Lord have mercy. - Ed.


