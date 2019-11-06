Massive Blue Wave Wipes Out Republicans In Philadelphia Suburbs

First of all, it wasn't only Philadelphia. There were historic victories for Dems in suburbs across America -- even around Cincinnati! And here's what we learned last night: There are few places left for Trump's ass-kissing Republicans to hide. (We see you, Pat Toomey.)
That's where I got my PhD in politics. Delaware County, Pennsylvania, was considered the corrupt Republican counterpart to Chicago's corrupt Democratic machine. It clenched the county with an iron fist, and it's where I cut my teeth as a young reporter. Republican presidential nominees came to the county to kiss the GOP leaders' rings, it was that important. In a heavily populated county, the machine delivered white Republican votes to counterbalance black Democratic votes in Philadelphia.
In the past 20 years or so, that stopped working. I can't remember the last time Delco voted for a Republican president. But the GOP still kept a grip on the county offices.
I remember Joe Merlino, the then-head of the Delaware County Democratic Party, sat me down and showed me the math. He told me the long-term demographics of younger, more liberal people moving into the county would eventually destroy the GOP, he just wasn't sure when. He estimated 20, 30 years
Joe: You were right.
As always, it was the women. I can't tell you how many suburban women became politically active for the first time ever as a result of those vulgar, disgusting comments Trump made about women. The rape charges. The Kavanaugh hearing.
And then, the children in cages. Mothers aren't going to get over that. You see it in the numbers, a 40% turnout in an off year. Because you know what else? When they called Pat Toomey's office, they were ignored. It infuriated them.
Payback isn't just a bitch, it's tens of thousands of bitches -- who went out and knocked on every door!
If the Democrats can win in Delco (and in Bucks and Montgomery counties), we can win anywhere. We can get the state houses back. So take today off to celebrate and we get back to work tomorrow.
Don't take my word for it. This guy is Moscow Mitch's former chief of staff and campaign manager: