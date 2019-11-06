Massive Blue Wave Wipes Out Republicans In Philadelphia Suburbs

First of all, it wasn't only Philadelphia. There were historic victories for Dems in suburbs across America -- even around Cincinnati! And here's what we learned last night: There are few places left for Trump's ass-kissing Republicans to hide. (We see you, Pat Toomey.)

Yesterday I wrote:

Show people that Republicans are not even welcome as dogcatchers. Scare the GOP leadership and sweep them out, every last one -- especially if you live in my old stomping grounds, Delaware County PA.

That's where I got my PhD in politics. Delaware County, Pennsylvania, was considered the corrupt Republican counterpart to Chicago's corrupt Democratic machine. It clenched the county with an iron fist, and it's where I cut my teeth as a young reporter. Republican presidential nominees came to the county to kiss the GOP leaders' rings, it was that important. In a heavily populated county, the machine delivered white Republican votes to counterbalance black Democratic votes in Philadelphia.

In the past 20 years or so, that stopped working. I can't remember the last time Delco voted for a Republican president. But the GOP still kept a grip on the county offices.

I remember Joe Merlino, the then-head of the Delaware County Democratic Party, sat me down and showed me the math. He told me the long-term demographics of younger, more liberal people moving into the county would eventually destroy the GOP, he just wasn't sure when. He estimated 20, 30 years

Joe: You were right.

As always, it was the women. I can't tell you how many suburban women became politically active for the first time ever as a result of those vulgar, disgusting comments Trump made about women. The rape charges. The Kavanaugh hearing.

And then, the children in cages. Mothers aren't going to get over that. You see it in the numbers, a 40% turnout in an off year. Because you know what else? When they called Pat Toomey's office, they were ignored. It infuriated them.

Payback isn't just a bitch, it's tens of thousands of bitches -- who went out and knocked on every door!

If the Democrats can win in Delco (and in Bucks and Montgomery counties), we can win anywhere. We can get the state houses back. So take today off to celebrate and we get back to work tomorrow.

Democrats on Tuesday gained control of the Delaware County Council, the controlling body of the historically red Philadelphia suburb...



[For the 1st time since civil war!]#Philadelphia #DelawareCounty #DelCo #PApol #PApoliticshttps://t.co/RW2Twsz8Lg — Su Mohan #WinBlue🗽 #DemsWork4USA🇺🇸 (@SuMoh7) November 6, 2019

Delco flipping is great, if not totally surprising, but Dems might take control of Chester County?! I don't think anyone saw that coming; GOP still has registration edge.https://t.co/vwosc9Zpfa pic.twitter.com/4AoYVQsEcM — Daniel Trubman (@dmtrubman) November 6, 2019

Delaware County has flipped from red to blue and it is THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE CIVIL WAR that Democrats will control everything and you can hear the cheering all the way from Swarthmore to Philly.#ElectionNight — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 6, 2019

Delco going blue in Pennsylvania is bigger than Orange County going blue in California. Just saying#BlueWave — Sean Kitchen Says 🚯 Marsys Law (@RCPress_Sean) November 6, 2019

How historic? First time in history - ever - Dems have taken control of Delco government, and they now have commanding 5-0 rule. A stunning night in #delcovote — Philip Heron (@PhilHeron) November 6, 2019

@chrislhayes You better talk about the biggest 2019 election news: Chester County PA went BLUE! Dems swept all 9 county wide races. Repubs have had power for over 200 years!#BlueWave2019 #ChescoVictory — Richard Ruggieri III (@3Ruggieri) November 6, 2019

Deb Ryan Becomes 1st Female, 1st Democrat DA In Chesco History https://t.co/zJuEraIVZg — Rory Fleming (@RoryFleming8A) November 6, 2019

Thank you Chester County, Pennsylvania! We did it!

Democrats won every seat! #ChescoVictory https://t.co/Wl0B3E1XOh via @wcdailylocal — Bonnie🇺🇸 Call MOCs 202-224-3121 (@BonniBK) November 6, 2019

But Dems flipping county govt in Bucks, Delaware, and somehow Chester(!!!) counties outside Philadelphia shows "vote Dem nationally, but still support local GOP" is a philosophy that may be dying among a certain type of white college educated upper middle class former Republicans — Daniel Trubman (@dmtrubman) November 6, 2019

Don't take my word for it. This guy is Moscow Mitch's former chief of staff and campaign manager: