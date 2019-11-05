Politics
Election Day: Go Vote Today And Scare Your Local Republicans

Give them a taste of what's coming next year!
By Susie Madrak

It's Election Day. It might just be your local races, but no excuses. Get up off your butt and go vote anyway. Show people that Republicans are not even welcome as dogcatchers. Scare the GOP leadership and sweep them out, every last one -- especially if you live in my old stomping grounds, Delaware County PA.

Remember: If you don't vote, they will.

