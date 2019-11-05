Election Day: Go Vote Today And Scare Your Local Republicans

Today is #ElectionDay make sure to exercise your right to vote. pic.twitter.com/gB7GqoB15f

It's Election Day. It might just be your local races, but no excuses. Get up off your butt and go vote anyway. Show people that Republicans are not even welcome as dogcatchers. Scare the GOP leadership and sweep them out, every last one -- especially if you live in my old stomping grounds, Delaware County PA.

Remember: If you don't vote, they will.

Today is Election Day! Get out and support the Second Amendment at the polls! pic.twitter.com/wsnfJCgxxF — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) November 5, 2019

Election Day 2019 ✔️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uxE02hQ0JU — Chris Menhorn (@MrMenhorn) November 5, 2019

Happy #ElectionDay! Today, we have a chance to set this country back on the path of good and decency. Go to https://t.co/mestUuSzxt to find your polling location! — Jeremy Dickey (@JeremyDDickey) November 5, 2019

If you live in these counties, you can vote at any polling location! If you encounter a problem at one location, you can go to any of the others to vote instead:



Aransas County

Archer County

Atascosa County

Bee County

Bexar County

Brazoria County

Brazos County

Callahan County — Texas Civil Rights Project (@TXCivilRights) November 5, 2019

It's Election Day 2019. Here's What To Watch https://t.co/BFWUdFGLHx — Edwin Merrick (@JMerrickAtl) November 5, 2019

Get out and vote, ya bastids.

My father didn’t dodge U-Boats for two years so you people could lounge on your couch eating cannabis bonbons and watching Deep State Nine reruns. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 5, 2019

They haven’t gotten much attention but 2019 elections huge for voting rights:



KY could re-enfranchise 140,000 people



VA, KY, LA & MS could reverse GOP gerrymandering



VA could pass sweeping pro-voting reforms like automatic & Election Day registration https://t.co/CrOrbLwoNd — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 1, 2019

Election Day is here! Polls are now open in the Eastern time zone! For those in the Central time zone, polls open at 6 am CT. You can find your voting location at https://t.co/J9DbBcQCaN. pic.twitter.com/3uqGaQTR4C — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) November 5, 2019

During #VoterRegistrationDay you made sure you were #VoteReady by registering to vote and updating your voter registration. Today is the day to make it count! Find your polling place, cast your vote, and make sure your voice is heard: https://t.co/M5u2uHNoYG #ElectionDay

↓ Story continues below ↓ — America for Early Ed (@SupportEarlyEd) November 5, 2019

TEXAS: You don’t have to wait until 2020 to make a difference in Texas politics. TODAY is Election Day 2019! Make sure you and your friends know where to vote. Find your polling place and make your voice heard. https://t.co/5sbUgJG8NH — Battleground Texas (@BGTX) November 5, 2019

In non soap related news, It's election day for many states & cities ... pic.twitter.com/9fm60e5CrQ — ShadamNews (@ShadamNews) November 5, 2019

Go @TucsonRomero! Took me three times but I finally got to help Tucson grow and prosper in a progressive way by voting Democrat. #ElectionDay #Tucson — Jagger Body Built by 🌮🛎 Czajka (@JaggerCzajka) November 5, 2019

Today is election day! Get all of your school board election information here: https://t.co/ZQVzzqHY6g — Iowa City Schools (@IowaCitySchools) November 5, 2019

Why should you vote this #ElectionDay? Because your rights depend on it. Your family's and neighbors' rights depend on it. Because some in your community can't speak for themselves at the polls.



So pack what you need. Pack some leftover Halloween candy for breakfast. And vote. pic.twitter.com/Jhahg0holG — Cecilia Aguilera (@Not_Christina_A) November 5, 2019

Hey Fort Mill! It’s Election Day! Go vote, it’s your right! pic.twitter.com/AoKLlh65dZ — Morgan Cox (@MorganCoxTV) November 5, 2019

ELECTION DAY| We have a list of official drop-off locations as well as information on state and county ballot measures.

News5 will have full coverage and reaction of the election tonight across all of our broadcast, digital and social platforms. https://t.co/JhVFIUWx0r — KOAA News5 (@KOAA) November 5, 2019

There are elections today for governors' mansions in the south, the Virginia state legislature, city council races in Philadelphia and Seattle, all of which are meaningfully in play for progressive forces to make real inroads. Keep an eye on these races:https://t.co/y6rHFUPuak — Alex Sammon (@alex_sammon) November 5, 2019

🚨Elections are happening in many states tomorrow: Tuesday (11/5).



☎️Call our Election Protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE. Our legal team is working NOW to ensure you’re ready to #vote.



✔️Verify your registration

✔️Check poll hours

✔️Confirm your polling site

✔️Report problems pic.twitter.com/beu2K2eW5p — Kristen Clarke ☎️ 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) November 4, 2019

Today is #ElectionDay! Here’s just some of the issues we’re fighting for:

🗳️ Election security

👪 Gun safety

👩 Reproductive rights

🏥 Affordable health care

⚖️ Civil rights

🌎 Healthy planet

💼 Fair wages — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 5, 2019

🗳It's #ElectionDay!🗳



Voting is one of our most important rights and one of the most important things you can do as an American citizen.



If you need information on how to vote or where to vote, check out https://t.co/b1dT32s1tt. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 5, 2019

Today is #ElectionDay! Make sure you get out there and #voteforwildlife! pic.twitter.com/iAef3EfoVa — National Wildlife Refuge Association (@WildRefuge) November 5, 2019