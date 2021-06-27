2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Read time: 2 minutes
Jim Acosta? 'What's Next? An Insurrection At Your Local School Board Meeting?'

Jim Acosta shares his thoughts on the "Trump circus," which is back in town as Trump returns to his MAGA rallies.
By Heather
I hate to break it to CNN's Jim Acosta, but that's pretty much what's happening already at these school board meetings across the country. As our friend Steve M. noted on Twitter, this looks like the Tea-Party 2.0.

Acosta took Trump and his enablers to task as he prepared to give yet another MAGA rally in Ohio this Saturday.

ACOSTA: The Trump circus is back on tour again starting tonight in Ohio. And if you check under the big top at his rally tonight, the former president is certain to roll out a clown car full of lies to outrage his supporters.

...he's been complaining about a rigged election for nearly eight months now, but each week, Trump's big lie gets smaller, when compared to the chilling new body cam videos from the insurrection released by federal authorities.

After playing footage of "MyPillow guy" Mike Lindell being mocked on The Daily Show for his ridiculous claim that Trump will be reinstated in August, Acosta noted "That's funny stuff and it would be great if we could all just have one big laugh. But this is getting dangerous," before playing a clip of the OAN "reporter" calling for the execution of Americans who "stole" the election from Trump.

Acosta continued to run through the list of the idiocy we've seen from the likes of Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson, the chaos that manufactured outrage has created at school boards across the country, "Tucker Karlsson" and his verbal assault on General Mark Milley, and Laura Ingraham pushing to defund the military, before summing up what this is really all about.

ACOSTA: Here is what is so threatening about Trumpism. It's not just about the big lies.

It's about pitting one set of Americans against another over the election, over Critical Race Theory, or whatever the next unserious outrage theory comes out of FOX News or Mar-a-Lago.

If we stop fighting each other and start embracing the truth, these guys over here, they're going to run out of things to talk about. And maybe even run out of money, too.

But, hey, they could run off and join the circus. I hear they're hiring clowns.

They're not going to run out of money any time soon. The list of billionaires willing to fund this stuff is way too long.

