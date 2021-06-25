Fox News' Laura Ingraham: Defund The Military

Laura Ingraham and almost all of Fox News and right-wing media outlets are attacking Gen. Milley for beating back the ridiculous so-called "critical race theory" memes against the military.

On Wednesday evening's show, the Fox News host went ballistic over the leader of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for making Rep. Matt Gaetz (He's not in jail?) look stupid.

Laura Ingraham is now furious that taxpayer dollars are funding the military.

I am not making this up.

Ingraham said. “Why is Congress not saying, ‘We’re not going to give you a penny until all of this is eradicated from the military budget?’ Nothing. This is my offer to you: nothing.’ That’s what I would say. I’m totally outraged by [Austin] and his ridiculous response today.”

On Thursday evening's show Ingraham tried to walk those comments back.

"A push to cut the military budget, which a lot of liberals used to be for, is totally different from the push to defund the police," Ingraham said.

No, it's not.

The Fox News host claims she only wants to cut the entire military budget to reduce and 'reorient' the military spending to save our military from itself.

Sorry Laura that's not gonna fly. Sounds like a type of conversion therapy to me.

Ingraham clearly called for the entire military to be defunded.

No backsies.

Democratic lawmakers wanting to allocate resources for better training nationwide to law enforcement to better serve the community is not the same thing as withholding monies from the military because you got pwnd.

The real cancel culture comes from the right because if anyone dares to take one step outside their preferred talking points, they attack relentlessly and often nonsensically.

Ask Liz Cheney.

Ask every Republican legislator who was either removed or censured who didn't support the unconstitutional and despicable GOP attempts to steal the electoral college from Joe Biden and crown Traitor Trump king of America.



General Barry McCaffrey, Ret. did not sugarcoat his response to Ingraham on Thursday's 11th Hour. He called her remarks "sheer twaddle" and Laura herself "a twit."

Okay, maybe he was holding back. A soldier uses stronger language than that off of cable tv.