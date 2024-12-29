Russians Share Video Of Missile Taking Down Santa Claus

A Russian propaganda video has their version of Santa Claus, a Father Christmas figure, gloating as a Russian missile takes out Santa Claus. Especially sick, since it was released just days after the Russians took down an Azerbaijani passenger plane over Kazakhstan, killing many onboard. Ironically, all passengers were Russian citizens. Putin apologized for the "mishap."

Source: Moscow Times

Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels on Friday circulated a New Year’s video depicting Russian air defense systems shooting down Santa Claus’ reindeer sleigh.

The video, first shared by the Pul N3 Telegram channel, begins with Santa flying over central Moscow to the tune of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

“Hi, Russians! Here are your presents,” says Santa Claus, sipping a Coca-Cola as the camera zooms in on his sleigh, which is loaded with rockets bearing NATO logos.

“Happy New Year,” Santa says before a missile shoots into his sleigh, causing it to explode mid-air.

The scene then shifts to a military control room where a Russian serviceman and Ded Moroz — Russia’s version of Santa Claus — monitor the action on a screen as a traditional Russian folk tune plays.

“Is it done?” Ded Moroz asks the headset-wearing serviceman.

“Yes, it’s done. The target was destroyed,” the serviceman replies.

“Good. We don’t need any kind of foreign stuff flying above our heads,” Ded Moroz says, embracing the serviceman. “Happy New Year!”

The video’s release comes just days after an Azerbaijani passenger plane crashed in western Kazakhstan, with reports suggesting it was shot down by a Russian surface-to-air missile.