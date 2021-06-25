Oh Snap! Brian Williams Smashes OAN Over 'Execution' Remarks

Brian Williams didn't hold back on OAN last night.
At the close of Thursday's "The 11th Hour" broadcast, Williams noted that OAN is the "news" network for those who think Fox News and Newsmax have "gone soft" in their lack of fealty toward Lord Trump. "Much of their programming amounts to a kind of gaslight lounge without a lounge singer or overpriced cocktails. Come to think about with the lounge at all. Mostly just gaslight," said Williams.
And the segment they aired this week with "correspondent" Pierson Sharp,doubling down on the big lie that somehow Lord Trump won the election and it might be okay to execute those who made it otherwise because 'treason'?
Brian Williams went full tongue-in-cheek:
Funny with a side of shock. And of course OAN's language was there to cement the Q audience.