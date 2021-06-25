2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Media Bites
Oh Snap! Brian Williams Smashes OAN Over 'Execution' Remarks

Just a little fantasizing over at OAN over executing those who disagree with Donald Trump and the Big Lie. That's what passes for "journalism" over at OAN.
By Frances Langum
Brian Williams didn't hold back on OAN last night.

At the close of Thursday's "The 11th Hour" broadcast, Williams noted that OAN is the "news" network for those who think Fox News and Newsmax have "gone soft" in their lack of fealty toward Lord Trump. "Much of their programming amounts to a kind of gaslight lounge without a lounge singer or overpriced cocktails. Come to think about with the lounge at all. Mostly just gaslight," said Williams.

And the segment they aired this week with "correspondent" Pierson Sharp,doubling down on the big lie that somehow Lord Trump won the election and it might be okay to execute those who made it otherwise because 'treason'?

Brian Williams went full tongue-in-cheek:

BRIAN WILLIAMS: Mr. Pierson gave a statement to Talking Points Memo late today saying he wasn't embracing executions, but if election fraud is proven, then that's treason punishable by death. To repeat no one, especially not OAN, is calling for executions to begin. They are merely suggesting that death is the remedy should treason be proven. We are happy to play a role, however small, in clearing that up. This also means democratic insurrectionists can go ahead with those weekend plans.

Funny with a side of shock. And of course OAN's language was there to cement the Q audience.

