Milo Yiannopoulos Leaks Audio He Claims Is Richard Spencer Going Full-On Nazi

Poor Richard Spencer. He carefully crafted a public profile as leader of an "alt-right" movement, branding himself as anything but a white supremacist. Then Milo Yiannopoulos leaked this purported audio of Spencer's calm and reasoned response to the sad death of Heather Heyer at his Charlottesville rally.

Milo just uploaded leaked audio of Richard Spencer reacting to the death of Heather Heyer and the negative press it did to his movement. Just in case there was any question of the so-called "dapper white nationalist" being a raged fuelled hateful monster. Explicit warning. pic.twitter.com/KpVk2fLYSu

Here's the story, via Gizmodo:

Richard Spencer, one of the most high profile neo-Nazis in America, has spent the past three years online trying to rebrand his extremist ideology with terms like “alt-right.” But a newly leaked audio tape makes it clear that this “dapper white nationalist” doesn’t have any new ideas. Spencer is just an old-fashioned Nazi.

Spencer’s old friend, Milo Yiannopoulos, published an audio clip to YouTube late Sunday where Spencer can be heard using antisemitic slurs like “kike” and boasting that his ancestors “fucking enslaved those pieces of shit.” Spencer also says “I rule the fucking world” and suggests that anyone who isn’t white needs to be controlled through force.

The audio is reportedly from the summer of 2017, shortly after the so-called “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia where a 32-year-old woman was killed by a white supremacist who drove his car into a crowd of protesters. Spencer, who became internet-famous for getting punched in the face, was an organizer of the rally that August.