Karma Punched A Nazi: Milo Yiannopoulos Is Broke

We note a disturbance in the Farce: Milo Yippiyappipapaya has an unsurmountable debt ($2M Ameros since his pimp, er, the Mercers cut him off and want their money back!) and no means left to grift himself back to prosperity.

“I’ve had a miserable year or two, banned and de-platformed and censored and blacklisted,” Yiannopoulos wrote in his Patreon profile. He asked patrons to help fund a weekly late-night TV talk show, and to help him “pay essential staff and service providers.” The Guardian reported earlier this week that Yiannopoulos was $2 million in debt, a number Yiannopoulos later claimed was actually “at least” $4 million in a flippant Instagram post.

So he took to Patreon for a full-on NPR-style fundraising with pledge levels and coffee mugs:

Some of the rewards in Milo's new Patreon are unbelievably sad. For $750 bucks he will call you every year on your birthday, and give you 24/7 access to him via WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/wTXCPJyFsS — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) December 5, 2018

Notice that those donations are per month! Must be a helluva ringtone for $750 Ameros/mo.

As humiliating as that must have been for the young homocon (not my term, but his), Patreon kicked him off in a single day because they consider him and his “movement” to be hate-based is sort of like the cherry on top:

Hi there, thanks for the tweet. Milo Yiannopoulos was removed from Patreon as we don't allow association with or supporting hate groups on Patreon. For more info, please see our Community Guidelines. https://t.co/L7737I1ENi — Patreon (@Patreon) December 5, 2018

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors