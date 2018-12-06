Politics
Karma Punched A Nazi: Milo Yiannopoulos Is Broke

Patreon kicked Milo off in less than 24 hours, citing "hate groups" versus their "community guidelines."
By Tengrain
We note a disturbance in the Farce: Milo Yippiyappipapaya has an unsurmountable debt ($2M Ameros since his pimp, er, the Mercers cut him off and want their money back!) and no means left to grift himself back to prosperity.

“I’ve had a miserable year or two, banned and de-platformed and censored and blacklisted,” Yiannopoulos wrote in his Patreon profile. He asked patrons to help fund a weekly late-night TV talk show, and to help him “pay essential staff and service providers.” The Guardian reported earlier this week that Yiannopoulos was $2 million in debt, a number Yiannopoulos later claimed was actually “at least” $4 million in a flippant Instagram post.

So he took to Patreon for a full-on NPR-style fundraising with pledge levels and coffee mugs:

Notice that those donations are per month! Must be a helluva ringtone for $750 Ameros/mo.

As humiliating as that must have been for the young homocon (not my term, but his), Patreon kicked him off in a single day because they consider him and his “movement” to be hate-based is sort of like the cherry on top:

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors


