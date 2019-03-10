Milo Yiannopoulos Is Selling Stuff To Get Out Of Debt

Oooh...this is just schadenfreude-licious!

Milo Yiannopoulos, whose only discernible skill is to be aggressively obnoxious and whose only ideology is rooted in personal enrichment, is in debt.

Like, deeply in debt. Like TWO MILLION DOLLARS in debt.

The documents indicate that as of April 2018, Yiannopoulos owed $1.6m to his own company, $400,000 to the Mercers, $153,215 to his former lawyers, $76,574 to former collaborator and Breitbart writer Allum Bokhari, and $20,000 to the luxury jewellery brand Cartier. As of 2 October, Yiannopoulos owed sums of several thousand dollars to far right writers including Ian Miles Cheong, anti-Islamic ideologue Pamela Geller and science fiction writer Theodore Beale, aka Vox Day, the documents indicate, amongst others. [..] The documents show Yiannopoulos demanding money from the promoters for his living expenses, medical bills for himself and his husband, and payment for his employees, on top of sums that the promoters claim they had already transferred to him.

And what's a polemicist to do in that kind of poor money management (obviously, not a fiscal conservative) situation? Apparently, he's sold back that Cartier wedding ring. But that's not enough. So he's selling memorabilia on Instagram to try to catch up a bit.

Oooh....autographed with a gold Sharpie...aren't we fancy? Lord knows his fan base is probably stupid enough to buy this crap. But two millon dollars worth? That's a stretch.

It's tough out there for a alt-right arsehole, isn't it?